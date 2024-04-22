10 Nintendo Switch Controller Alternatives That Avoid Joy-Con Drift
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The Nintendo Switch remains one of the world's most popular game consoles of all time. However, criticism has been leveled at Nintendo since the Switch's release due to persistent problems reported with the console's Joy-Cons, and the effect that the notorious Joy-Con drift has on gameplay.
The term Joy-Con drift was coined to describe an anomaly in the Joy-Con's functionality, whereby movement is detected even when the thumbsticks are static. Despite Nintendo Support offering free Joy-Con repairs to address the problem once it has been detected, the issue still affects brand-new units, even following the release of the Nintendo Switch OLED. The jury is still out on the exact causes of Joy-Con drift, though it's likely the result of a combination of factors. It could in part be caused by worn-down contacts from general overuse, or from dust and debris that has infiltrated the inner workings of the Joy-Con controller.
Thankfully, there are plenty of Joy-Con alternatives on the market which can help to lessen or even avoid the effects of Joy-Con drift. Some are engineered with features specifically designed to stamp out drift issues such as hall effect joysticks, while others are simply built to withstand more robust use. So if you're sick of the drift and struggling to fix the issue, why not level up your gameplay with one of these 10 Nintendo Switch controller alternatives?
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
Nintendo's official Switch Pro Controller sits comfortably at the top of the tree when it comes to eligible Joy-Con alternatives and has spawned a legion of Nintendo Switch Pro Controller alternatives itself. The original has a smooth, ergonomic design that suits docked and tabletop gameplay modes perfectly. It supports the Joy-Con's motion controls, has an HD rumble feature, and boasts built-in amiibo functionality, too, by using the Switch logo as an NFC zone. It provides both wireless and wired connections, has a great battery life, and is available in an ever-expanding range of styles.
However, the best reason to pick up a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is for the precision thumbsticks. These have been calibrated for extra sensitivity and should see a drastic reduction in the amount of drift experienced by players. Plus, the shell of this controller is nice and sturdy and capable of withstanding its fair share of knocks and drops.
Unfortunately, despite some very appealing positives, it's not all good news with the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. All that design and functionality comes at a premium, and this controller isn't cheap. With a price point around the $70 mark, it may not be a cost-effective solution to the problem of Joy-Con drift. While it's hard to knock the Switch Pro Controller for what it does, it's understandably going to be too pricey for some people.
Hori Split Pad Pro
Ideal for all you handheld Switchers, the Hori Split Pad Pro is an official Nintendo licensed controller designed exclusively for handheld gameplay. One of the best Joy-Con alternatives available, it offers split pad controls, (much like the original Joy-Cons) that slot neatly into place at either side of the main display. The principle difference here is that everything is larger.
With larger pads, larger buttons, a larger grip, and larger thumbsticks, it provides a far more ergonomic experience than its pint-sized predecessor. With more real estate for hand, thumb, and finger placement, you can game in handheld mode for longer before gamer's cramp sets in. It also features a Turbo function that enables rapid input at five, twelve, or twenty button presses per second, as well as two programmable rear triggers, which adds some customizable spice to your gameplay. Beyond that, your Switch will work in docked mode with the Hori Split Pad attached, although this does rather defeat the point of it.
However, the biggest boost to your gameplay offered by the Hori Split Pad Pro is likely to be those larger thumbsticks. Designed to offer much more precise movement, they feel fluid and responsive — kind of how the Joy-Cons should have felt in the first place. Retailing at around the $50 mark, the Split Pad Pro still comes in at less than the price of a new pair of Joy-Cons, making it a no-brainer for anybody who favors handheld gameplay on their Switch. On the other hand, if playing in docked mode is your jam, this one probably isn't for you.
Funlab Firefly
What seems immediately obvious when first glancing at the Funlab Firefly Controller is that it's a clone of the official Nintendo Switch Pro Controller — at least in terms of how it looks, anyway. Crucially, however, it floats in at almost half the price of Nintendo's official peripheral, and it looks the business, too.
Offering both Bluetooth and USB-C wired connectivity, this stylish controller supports motion control functionality and comes equipped with its own Turbo Mode, for all you rapid-fire enthusiasts. It has an NFC function for amiibo support and has a gorgeous seven-color breathing light LED display. Pro-level back buttons can be assigned with macros, and you can eke out around 12 hours of gameplay from a full charge. Precision joysticks mean any drift issues are likely to become a thing of the past, and you can expect to enjoy a joyous low-latency experience with this controller.
As an added sweetener, the Funlab Firefly also boasts an ergonomic and non-slip design, that will keep all but the most butter-fingered of gamers on the straight and narrow. So if you're looking for one of the best Switch Pro Controller alternatives and don't mind eschewing an officially licensed product to save some money, it serves as a very worthy candidate.
PDP Afterglow
If you prefer your gaming peripherals to be officially licensed, you can keep your house in order with the PDP Afterglow. This product is officially licensed by Nintendo but costs significantly less than the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. It's also one of the shiniest Switch controllers that money can buy. The PDP Afterglow features eight RGB zones with four pre-set lighting modes, so you can enjoy soothing waves of color with your gameplay. It has a 30-foot wireless connection and gives you a whopping 40 hours of gameplay from a single charge. Additionally, you'll find two programmable back buttons to customize your controls.
However, it's not without its niggles. It doesn't support the Joy-Con's motion control functionality, so gamers be warned — this means it might not play well with games that make heavy use of this feature. Beyond that, while you're unlikely to experience the dreaded Joy-Con drift with this controller, it doesn't feature hall effect joysticks or anything that would specifically prevent this issue from arising.
Nevertheless, it's as cute as a button and has some fairly decent gaming chops to boot. It has an ergonomic non-slip grip texture on the back, providing plenty of comfort, with some defense against sweaty palms. Firmly straddling the midrange options, the PDP Afterglow is still one cool customer, and bound to impress both you and your friends.
8Bitdo Ultimate 2.4G Wireless Controller
The 8Bitdo Ultimate 2.4G Wireless Controller supports 2.4G, Bluetooth, and wired connectivity and comes complete with its own multifunctional docking station for inter-gameplay power-ups. In terms of features, this one has the whole nine yards. Customizable pro-level back buttons, adaptive triggers, rumble vibration, plus a programmable macro function. Additionally, it has a custom profile button which allows you to create up to three player profiles and switch between them on the fly.
This exclusive collector's set is licensed by "Genshin Impact" and packs a stylish carry case, interchangeable thumbstick buttons, a Chongyun fridge magnet, plus Chongyun keyring. While you still can't play "Genshin Impact" on Switch, the controller is compatible with PC, Android, and the Steam Deck, so you can switch between devices to play all your favorite games. Even with all this functionality, it still costs less than the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.
8Bitdo is well known for being one of the leading peripheral manufacturers, and this set is no exception. It features a micro-textured grip on the handles for user comfort and the controller itself has been manufactured to a high-quality finish. Mirroring the button array and design of the classic Xbox controller, the 8Bitdo Ultimate 2.4G Wireless Controller feels like a premium quality controller. The ability to customize the sensitivity of the thumbsticks and triggers is the icing on the cake here, and it offers exceptional value for its $60 asking price.
Nitro Deck
Taking its design cues from the Switch in handheld mode but offering much more room to maneuver, the Nitro Deck allows you to play without your Joy-Cons. Simply slide your console inside this stylish deck, and the low-latency USB-C connection inside takes care of the rest.
For starters, that USB-C connection provides a much faster and more responsive gaming experience in handheld mode. The Nitro Deck features zero drift hall effect thumbsticks, so the dreaded Joy-Con drift won't be a problem here. Those thumbstick tops can be swapped out, too, so you can enjoy some cosmetic customization. You'll find four remappable back buttons on the Nitro Deck for control customization, and an integrated kickstand if you want to enjoy some Switch action in tabletop mode. It has gyro compatibility and rumble support, adding further gameplay immersion, and pass-through charging keeps your Switch charged while using the Nitro Deck.
Another unique feature of the Nitro Deck is the CRKD Companion app, which you can download to register your device and display your rankings. It also allows some additional albeit limited options for customization and provides you with access to CRKD TV, so you can keep up with the latest product news. Still, it's the ergonomic design makes this deck a pleasure to hold and rounds off the Nitro Deck as one of the best ways to play your Switch in handheld mode and to kick Joy-Con drift into touch.
GameSir T4 Kaleid
Wireless controllers are all well and good, but they're not to everyone's liking. Some gamers favor the reassurance of a wired connection for consistency in performance. For those gamers, we give you the GameSir T4 Kaleid, one of the best wired controllers you can bless your Switch with.
The Kaleid's transparent shell looks very cool indeed, particularly with the customizable lighting effects built-in. Featuring four personalized light effects, you can customize the speed, brightness, and color display on the Kaleid to suit your mood. Meanwhile, hall effect analog triggers and thumbsticks ensure accurate anti-drift gameplay, which is a feature we'd love to see in the next Joy-Cons. With faster response times, you can enjoy your games the way they're meant to be played. Its six-axis gyro means the Kaleid is compatible with the Switch's motion controls, and it has a customizable rumble function as well.
Two programmable back buttons up the ante for player customization, and you'll find a suite of additional customization options available on the free GameSir T4 Kaleid app for iOS. Use this to fine-tune all your existing settings, and save up to three custom profiles which you can switch between during your gameplay sessions. By providing a depth of customization with all the reliability of a stable wired connection, the GameSir T4 Kaleid is another great Joy-Con alternative for your Nintendo Switch.
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller
Brand new for 2024, the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller is officially licensed by Nintendo and features customizable Lumectra RGB lighting. With 24 different colors, four individual lighting zones, and three lighting modes, you can create a party on your controller with this one.
It's not all about the fancy lighting, though. This PowerA controller has plenty of gameplay-boosting features, too. Choose between a wireless connection with a 20-hour rechargeable battery, or use the USB-C charging cable for a wired connection instead. The PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller supports the Switch's motion controls, so you won't have any issues playing your favorite games your way. Plus, its advanced gaming buttons can be configured to your liking at any time, even during the middle of your game.
On the downside, it doesn't come fitted with hall effect joysticks, though you hopefully won't encounter any Joy-Con drift issues with this controller. There's also no amiibo support, which isn't necessarily a deal-breaker in itself, but it is something that you might reasonably expect from a premium controller — particularly a Nintendo-endorsed one such as this.
Nevertheless, this is a versatile and precise Switch controller that looks good and handles well. Alike in form and function to the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, but for a few dollars less. This is a colorful alternative that ticks (most of) the same boxes, provided you're not tied to the amiibo support offered by the former.
NYXI Wizard Switch GameCube Controller
The NYXI Wizard Switch GameCube Controller is the perfect Joy-Con alternative for anyone who loves a bit of retro styling with their controllers. Despite mirroring the design and button array of the classic GameCube controller, the NYXI Wizard still houses all the modern functionality you'd expect to see in a modern wireless peripheral.
It has hall effect joysticks, so you can confidently avoid any Joy-Con drift issues while using this piece of kit. It has six-axis motion control functionality, an adjustable vibration function for extra gameplay intensity, and a Turbo function that allows you to register multiple button presses with a single application of your thumb. Syncable lighting effects add a bit of fun to the proceedings, and mechanical triggers allow you to enjoy fluid and responsive button presses to give you a competitive edge in your gameplay. Plus, there are programmable back buttons that allow you the benefit of a little customization.
Unfortunately, you can expect to pay through the nose for the NYXI Wizard's cool retro look with modern features. This Switch controller will set you back around $70, making it one of the console's most expensive controllers. However, scratching that nostalgic itch without soiling those rose-tinted spectacles is no mean feat, and this Wizard has delivered a bit of gaming magic to the Switch. Despite the price, this effortlessly cool, Joy-Con alternative is among the best for retro game enthusiasts to use on their Nintendo Switch.
8Bitdo Arcade Stick for Switch
Although the 8Bitdo Arcade Stick for Switch has been around for a few years now, it's still one of the best ways to enjoy duking it out with your favorite fighting games. Ideal for Nintendo Switch classics like "Super Smash Brothers Ultimate" and current favorites like "Mortal Kombat 1," it uses the same classic joystick and button array as the old-school arcade cabinets of yesteryear.
It offers three options for connection — Bluetooth, 2.4G, or wired — and is compatible with the Switch as well as Windows. The dynamic button layout can be customized any way you like, and you'll find two dedicated macro buttons, too, to help expand your custom settings. As well as remapping your button functions and setting macros, you can also create custom player profiles and switch between them on the fly.
Beyond that, a built-in Turbo function means multiple button presses can be registered at once, which is perfect for juggling combos against your opponent. Plus, the 8Bitdo Arcade Stick can also be modified, thanks to a universal mounting plate that supports Sanwa arcade sticks, allowing you to achieve the cosmetic effect that you want.
Price-wise, this phenomenal arcade stick is probably the most expensive Joy-Con alternative of the lot, retailing for around $90. Plus, this button and joystick layout will only really be suitable for fighting games, or for retro-style arcade platformers. However, if you're serious about either of these genres, this is the daddy of all Switch controllers to help you climb those leaderboards.