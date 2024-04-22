10 Nintendo Switch Controller Alternatives That Avoid Joy-Con Drift

The Nintendo Switch remains one of the world's most popular game consoles of all time. However, criticism has been leveled at Nintendo since the Switch's release due to persistent problems reported with the console's Joy-Cons, and the effect that the notorious Joy-Con drift has on gameplay.

The term Joy-Con drift was coined to describe an anomaly in the Joy-Con's functionality, whereby movement is detected even when the thumbsticks are static. Despite Nintendo Support offering free Joy-Con repairs to address the problem once it has been detected, the issue still affects brand-new units, even following the release of the Nintendo Switch OLED. The jury is still out on the exact causes of Joy-Con drift, though it's likely the result of a combination of factors. It could in part be caused by worn-down contacts from general overuse, or from dust and debris that has infiltrated the inner workings of the Joy-Con controller.

Thankfully, there are plenty of Joy-Con alternatives on the market which can help to lessen or even avoid the effects of Joy-Con drift. Some are engineered with features specifically designed to stamp out drift issues such as hall effect joysticks, while others are simply built to withstand more robust use. So if you're sick of the drift and struggling to fix the issue, why not level up your gameplay with one of these 10 Nintendo Switch controller alternatives?