How To Fix Joy-Con Drift On Your Nintendo Switch

If you've ever played a Nintendo Switch for any length of time, you may have experienced the dreaded plague of Joy-Con drift. Like a gamer spirit using your controller as its own personal Ouija board, things on the screen just start moving even if you know you aren't touching the thumbstick.

Nintendo's Joy-Con drift problems are so notorious that there was actually a class-action lawsuit over them. While there's still no definitive explanation for what causes the ghosts in the machine, Nintendo is willing to help, but that means you'd have to part ways with your Joy-Cons for however long it takes Nintendo to get them fixed for you. If you'd rather avoid that, you can always try to fix the controllers yourself first, although be careful not to damage them, as that might cost you your warranty.

Since Nintendo's specifications page itself doesn't offer a wide range of technical assistance on what impacts drift or how to resolve it, we'll give you step-by-step directions on fixing your controllers. However, before you start whipping out your spudger and tweezers, there are a few less invasive options you can try to see if that gets you back on track.