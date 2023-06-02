Nintendo Reveals Pastel Colored Joy-Cons In Time For Summer
Just in time for summer, Nintendo has released two new sets of Joy-Cons that will make your Switch seasonally appropriate. Who needs the standard red and blue when your console can sport some stylish pastels? Although they're not cheap, there's no doubt that Switch fans are eager to snap them up.
It's hard to deny that Nintendo's new sets of Joy-Cons are aesthetically pleasing if one likes pastels. The colors are muted, but interesting. Some of Nintendo's Joy-Cons have strong color schemes, but the two new sets are more relaxed. The first features a purple and green controller, but we might as well call them lilac and mint. The second set is a nice mix of pastel pink and yellow, with the latter which is a soft lemon shade.
As mentioned, the Joy-Cons cost a pretty penny: they're priced at $79.99 per set. Even if you're willing to shell out, you might have to hold on to that money for a little bit longer.
Gone in record time
Nintendo announced the new release on Twitter and in an official blog post. Users simply couldn't wait to add some pastel goodies to the Switch, because both the purple/green and pink/yellow sets had already sold out at the time of this writing. It's possible they'll be back at some point, so check the store page periodically if you want to buy them a set.
In case you were wondering, the new Joy-Cons function in the exact same way as all the previous models, so this is a purely aesthetic kind of upgrade. Unfortunately, Joy-Cons can be prone to malfunctioning and drifting, so seasoned Switch users may be no strangers to having to buy a new pair every now and then. Drifting gets annoying — it makes one (or both) of the Joy-Cons register inputs that aren't really happening.
The good news is that Nintendo now offers free repair services for controllers affected by this problem.