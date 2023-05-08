10 Rarest Nintendo Switch Limited Edition Consoles

Limited edition consoles are always a tempting purchase, especially if you currently don't own the platform. Why buy a vanilla black PlayStation 4 when you can purchase a red and white "Marvel's Spider-Man" edition emblazoned with Spidey's iconic logo? Unfortunately, most manufacturers have abandoned the practice of limited-edition console fashions. Nintendo is seemingly the only company that regularly makes special collector's gaming platforms these days, and some are more special than others.

Regular gamers typically see limited edition Nintendo Switch consoles for sale in stores or online. For instance, Nintendo has sold a black Switch covered in "Monster Hunter Rise" iconography and a golden Magnamalo, as well as a Switch that copies Mario's iconic red and blue colors. You can't purchase these consoles anymore (without dealing with aftermarket prices), but they are far from the rarest Nintendo has produced. In the past, the company or one of its partners has manufactured a console that truly puts the "limited" in Limited Edition — these are Switch designs that are so rare you can count all of them on your hands, or in some cases, hand. Here are some Nintendo Switches that you probably will never own, no matter how lucky or rich you are.