5 Best Joy-Con Alternatives For Your Nintendo Switch

"Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe," "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate," you name it. The Nintendo Switch has a lot of games that are enjoyable for all ages and audiences. That being said, you may not be a fan of the default Joy-Con controllers, which can come with some problems of their own — like the Joy-Con controller drift issues.

Since the Nintendo Switch released, players started reporting false inputs that their Joy-Con controllers were making. For example, characters on screen wouldn't move properly because the controller was inputting in a different direction by itself, frustrating many customers.

Nintendo changed its policy to repair the Joy-Cons for free, but hasn't changed the initial design of the remotes. Many people think that the reason for this is that the contacts inside the remotes wear down over time.

Nevertheless, you may want an alternative controller to use if you're having issues with your Joy-Con. Luckily, there are plenty of other options for Nintendo Switch controllers.