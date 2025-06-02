Don't Remove Your Nintendo Switch 2 Screen Protector Layer: Here's Why

SlashGear has previously discussed whether the Switch 2 is worth upgrading to, as well as the new features and capabilities it brings to the table. If you intend to be among the early adopters getting hold of the device, there's an important piece of advice that Nintendo wants you to pay attention to. Upon unboxing the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo wants you to refrain from peeing off the screen protector that covers the device's display.

The warning was spotted on the Switch 2's European safety manual (PDF) by folks over at NintendoSoup. The advice on the Switch 2's manual describes the Switch 2's screen protector as a "film layer," which is there to prevent glass fragments from scattering in case of damage.

Longtime Nintendo fanboys will recall that the company had issued a similar directive for the Nintendo Switch OLED in 2021. As reported by SlashGear back then, the film even had an official name and was known as an "anti-scattering adhesive film." Unlike standard smartphone smart protectors that are usually designed to protect displays from scratches, the Switch OLED's (and now the Switch 2's) screen protectors are there to minimize the splinters of shattered glass from injuring users. In the case of the Switch 2, the warning is tucked into the "Careful Usage" section of the user manual, listed alongside other important safety notices and handling guidelines.

