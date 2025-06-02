Don't Remove Your Nintendo Switch 2 Screen Protector Layer: Here's Why
SlashGear has previously discussed whether the Switch 2 is worth upgrading to, as well as the new features and capabilities it brings to the table. If you intend to be among the early adopters getting hold of the device, there's an important piece of advice that Nintendo wants you to pay attention to. Upon unboxing the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo wants you to refrain from peeing off the screen protector that covers the device's display.
The warning was spotted on the Switch 2's European safety manual (PDF) by folks over at NintendoSoup. The advice on the Switch 2's manual describes the Switch 2's screen protector as a "film layer," which is there to prevent glass fragments from scattering in case of damage.
Longtime Nintendo fanboys will recall that the company had issued a similar directive for the Nintendo Switch OLED in 2021. As reported by SlashGear back then, the film even had an official name and was known as an "anti-scattering adhesive film." Unlike standard smartphone smart protectors that are usually designed to protect displays from scratches, the Switch OLED's (and now the Switch 2's) screen protectors are there to minimize the splinters of shattered glass from injuring users. In the case of the Switch 2, the warning is tucked into the "Careful Usage" section of the user manual, listed alongside other important safety notices and handling guidelines.
Avoid these mistakes with your Switch 2
Aside from the aforementioned screen protector-focused warning, the careful usage section of the Switch 2 also includes several other important points that users should keep in mind before using the console. To begin with, the ideal operating temperature for the device is between 5 and 35 degrees Celsius (41 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit), and the company warns against using it in dusty and smoky areas. The manual also mentions the inbuilt battery, reminding users to recharge it at least once every six months. Extended periods of non-use can also damage the batteries, rendering them impossible to charge, the company warns.
Another interesting piece of advice from Nintendo talks about the air intakes of the console, which needs to be kept open at all times to prevent the device from overheating. The company advises using small vacuum cleaners to remove the build-up of dust or foreign materials from the air intakes and vents. The Nintendo Switch 2 will be available via well-known retailers, including Gamestop, BestBuy, Target, and Walmart. The console will also be available online via the Nintendo official site.