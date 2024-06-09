6 Of The Best 4K Webcams In 2024
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For many of us, remote and hybrid work has become the new normal, which has made certain tech — such as laptops and webcams — more important than ever before. Whether it's for livestreaming, video conferencing, or an important job interview, you're going to want to make sure you have a high-quality webcam that can show you at your best. Even if you don't need one for work, a great webcam is useful for video calls with friends and loved ones whom you can't see in person. After all, what's the point of a video call if the video quality is going to be subpar — you might as well just talk on the phone in that case.
While many basic webcams — including ones that are directly integrated into computers — are available in 1080p high definition, you can achieve an even crisper image by opting for a 4K webcam instead. Like displays and other cameras that are capable of ultra-HD resolution, 4K webcams are typically more expensive, and you're not going to want to invest a significant amount of income into an inferior product. That's why it's important to select a 4K webcam that's actually worth your money. Based on hands-on testing and expert reviews from several reputable sources, including SlashGear, here are six of the best 4K webcams currently available. You can find more information on how these items were selected at the end of this list.
Logitech MX Brio
In SlashGear's list of every major webcam brand ranked worst to best, Logitech — the maker of a wide range of computer accessories, including wireless keyboards and mice — reigned supreme at the top of the list. It's no surprise, then, that the company's 4K option — the Logitech MX Brio — is one of the best 4K webcams you can buy. In SlashGear's review of the Logitech MX Brio, we gave it an 8 out of 10, praising its "impressive video output" and "terrific build quality."
The webcam can capture 4K resolution at 30 fps or 1080p at 60 fps, and includes dual beamforming microphones that can use AI to optimally reduce background noise and boost your voice. AI is also used to enhance image quality, including facial visibility and finer details in low light, as well as assist automatically with focus, exposure, and white balance. It clips easily to the top of your display, though a screw hole is included if you prefer to use a stand or tripod. It's also built with a strong magnetic hinge that can allow you to easily tilt the camera down to your desk to show papers, drawings, and the like. A rotating privacy shutter dial also makes it a cinch to cover your lens when you want to.
While it's one of the best 4K webcams on the market, it's not flawless. It's a shame it doesn't allow for facial recognition authentication for log-ins, and there are a few examples of color issues in low light. However, these shouldn't be a dealbreaker if you're looking for a quality 4K webcam. The Logitech MX Brio is available from Amazon for $199.99.
Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra
Razer is no stranger to manufacturing well-made, sought-after computer and gaming accessories — and its Kiyo Pro Ultra is no exception. It pairs an F/1.7 aperture lens with a huge 1/1.2-inch Sony Starvis 2 sensor to capture a ton of light, detail, and color. Its wide-angle lens allows for several different field-of-view options, including 80, 90, and 103 degrees, while a 16-bit omnidirectional stereo microphone array will capture your voice cleanly and clearly. While its raw 4K is limited to 30 fps, it can convert that video into uncompressed 4K at 24 fps, 1440p at 30 fps, or 1080p at 60 fps directly into a livestream. It's also capable of HDR at 30 fps for darker blacks and vivid color.
When SlashGear tested the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra, we were able to test the webcam right away, as it doesn't need any software or setup — just plug it in via USB-C, and it's ready to go. That includes all its functionality, as well, including portrait mode and AI-enhanced imaging. The webcam can also track your face and keep it constantly sharp and in focus, as well as correctly exposed. Unfortunately, the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra is currently out of stock at most major retailers, such as Amazon or Best Buy. However, you can still purchase it directly from Razer at its hefty $300 list price.
Insta360 Link
SlashGear gave an overwhelmingly positive review to the Insta360 Ace Pro, and the webcam is a solid choice — unless you happen to be looking for 4K. In that case, you'll want to upgrade to the Insta360 Link, which has many of the same great features, while also boasting ultra-HD resolution thanks to its ½-inch sensor. Unfortunately, HDR is not available when in 4K mode, however. The audio is as good as the video thanks to the on-board dual noise-canceling microphones.
Like a lot of recent tech, the Insta360 Link utilizes AI for many features and applications, including a range of useful and versatile modes like Portrait, Overhead, Whiteboard, and Deskview. Perhaps its most innovative feature is the ability to use AI tracking that allows the gimbal-mounted camera lens to rotate and follow your movements, automatically framing you and zooming in or out so that your face will stay centered in the image.
This AI tracking can be turned on or off with a hand gesture, another innovative touch that makes the webcam a great choice. Simple hand gestures can also be used to enable Whiteboard mode or zoom the camera in or out, eschewing the need to keep your hand on your mouse or keyboard. After testing the product, Tom's Guide found these features worked well and gave the webcam a very positive review, though the publication noted that you cannot manually adjust the field-of-view. You can purchase the Insta360 Link for $249.99 from Amazon.
AnkerWork C310 Webcam
If you're looking for a 4K webcam that won't break the bank, Anker offers an affordable option with its AnkerWork C310 Webcam. Whether you're using macOS or Windows 11, Anker's camera will capture you in ultra-HD at 30 fps with its 12-megapixel display, 1/2.5" sensor, and f/2.0 aperture. Using USB 3.0 and USB-C, it can also achieve 60 fps at 1080p in HDR, making it a solid choice for livestreaming.
It has a field-of-view of up to 90 degrees, while its microphone can be directed at 90 or 360 degrees. You won't have trouble mounting the AnkerWork C310, as it's designed with a universal monitor stand and tripod screw. Also included is a privacy cover, which — although it's becoming more and more common for many webcams — isn't included with all of them, and shouldn't be taken for granted.
Like some other high-quality 4K webcams, the AnkerWork C310 also uses AI to enhance noise canceling in its microphones, as well as autofocus and framing with its camera. However, Digital Camera World, which gave the product a very positive review, noted that the autofocus "isn't perfect" and that the accessory is "fairly bulky." This didn't stop the publication from giving other top feedback, though, calling it "fantastic" and noting its "quality design" and "excellent software." Amazon sells the AnkerWork C310 Webcam for $99.99.
Elgato Facecam Pro
When German consumer tech company Elgato launched a lineup of new streaming and recording-focused products, it included the 4K-capable Facecam Pro. Tom's Hardware tested the product and gave it a positive review, calling it "great" and its image quality "excellent." That's no surprise, because the product is one of the few webcams on the market that can produce 4K resolution at 60 fps, using a large-area Sony Starvis sensor that is powerful even in low light, as well as a studio-quality f/2.0 aperture on a 21 mm lens.
It's capable of both manual or autofocus and a field-of-view of up to 90 degrees, so you'll be able to use it for everyone seated at your conference table if you need to. A convenient companion Camera Hub app allows you to easily adjust ISO, shutter speed, white balance, and other settings. Also available are cinematic effects like pan, tilt, zoom, and crop.
While it's a little hefty, the Facecam Pro can easily fix to the top of your display with its detachable, L-shaped monitor mount and ¼-inch mounting point. The mount has rubberized backing, while the chassis of the camera has rear vents to keep it running cool. One notable drawback to the product is its lack of a privacy cover, which seems like a surprising oversight for a webcam in its price range. You can find the Elgato Facecam Pro on Amazon for $299.99.
Dell UltraSharp Webcam
The Dell UltraSharp Webcam uses a Sony Starvis sensor to record in 4K resolution at either 24 or 30 fps. It's also capable of 60 fps at 720p or 1080p, if desired. The webcam can be used with a 65, 78, or 90-degree field-of-view, and you can use its simple-to-operate interface to adjust settings such as brightness, contrast, sharpness, and saturation. Its HDR works well and produces true-to-life color even with bad lighting, while it can also employ noise reduction to eliminate grain and motion blur. The software is just as impressive as the hardware, and includes features such as autofocus, digital zoom, and AI auto framing. Facial recognition for log-in authentication is also available.
The product was named as one of the best webcams by Wired, which called it "beautifully built," as it's designed with a sturdy and stylish brushed aluminum. That same material is used for the stand and tripod adapter, which can securely attach to the webcam's chassis with a strong magnet. The privacy cap is also connected magnetically, keeping it firmly in place but easy to remove, and has a soft fabric padding to keep it from scratching the lens. Likewise, part of the webcam stand is also covered in protective fabric to avoid scratching the top of your computer when attaching and adjusting the unit. You can purchase the Dell UltraSharp Webcam for $178.94 on Amazon.
How these 4K webcams were selected
To ensure that the devices recommended on this list of the best 4K webcams are reliable and actually work as advertised, only products that have been tested and positively reviewed by tech experts writing for reputable publications were included. Some of the webcams were tested by SlashGear staff; for webcams that SlashGear has not had a chance to thoroughly test and review, other sources were referenced, including Tom's Guide, Tom's Hardware, Digital Camera World, and Wired.