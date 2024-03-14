Logitech MX Brio Review: An Advanced Webcam For Basic Necessities

This is where things get tricky, and a bit overwhelming. Starting with compatibility, the Logitech MX Brio is certified for Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Zoom, Skype, and WebEx among others. From an OS perspective, this one is ready for Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS. As far as the software suite that enables all the webcam's snazzy features, there are actually four.

Logitech Capture offers the most comprehensive suite of features. From streaming and screen-sharing across six view capture formats, quality adjustments, and filters to text styles, backgrounds, borders, and transitions, this is the one-stop shop for all your calling and streaming needs. All that sounds good, assuming you can get it to work. It kept crashing and giving a "no source detected" error on my fairly powerful Windows 11 PC and M2 MacBook Air.

I could only get it running on an aging Mac. Curiously, Logitech's own support page skips Windows 11 and macOS Sonoma from the compatibility list, and there is no mention of MX Brio in the list of supported webcams. "Only available for Intel Macs using Logitech Capture version 2.06 and above," the page adds. It's an odd cross-section of outdated compatibility metrics, but thankfully, you aren't required to mandatorily install this app to get the latest Logitech webcam working.

You can pick between the Logi Option+, Logitech G Hub, and LogiTune. Thankfully, all three offer nearly the same set of features and customization options to get the job done. Keep in mind that the Logitech MX Brio would work just fine even without installing any of the company's software. Also, I can't quite wrap my head around the fact that the LogiTune app pans out like a portrait-first mobile app on the desktop. Just why, Logitech?