Every Major Webcam Brand Ranked Worst To Best
These days, the world pretty much runs online, and whether you're just catching up with friends, diving into content creation, or joining back-to-back online meetings, having a good webcam is crucial. So if you're getting one for the first time, or you want to step up your webcam game, you've landed in the right place. We're here to walk you through the crowded market of webcams, from the ones you might want to skip right to the top picks.
We're looking at what really matters: how much you want to spend, the image quality, fancy features like AI or virtual backgrounds that can really set your content apart, versatility for everything from Zoom calls to Twitch streaming, and, most importantly, ease of use.
Here is every major webcam brand ranked worst to best, along with some tips to help you make an informed purchase. Stick around till the end, and we'll break down exactly how we sorted the good from the not-so-good, making sure you've got all the info you need to make a choice that's right for you.
15. Honorable Mention: Smartphones
If you're in the market for a webcam, you might already have a budget-friendly solution tucked away in a sock drawer at home. Your old smartphones are equipped with excellent digital cameras that, for the most part, aren't being used to their full potential, often sitting idle as an emergency backup.
Thanks to third-party apps, turning your Android phone into a webcam or a home security camera is easy. These apps usually come pre-installed or are available through a quick app download. Apple even faced some criticism for suggesting iPhone users use their phones as webcams for MacBooks, due to the laptops' underwhelming built-in cameras.
If you have an old smartphone, it's a quick and effective fix to use it as your webcam. Chances are, it's already a far superior camera than some of the budget options or questionable brands out there.
14. Lumina
Established in 2021, Lumina entered the webcam market with a standout product: a 4K HD webcam as compact as a square lipstick case. This webcam not only offers simple plug-and-play functionality but also provides customizable controls for various aspects of your camera settings. It's user-friendly with plug-and-play software, yet offers the flexibility to tweak your webcam settings manually. If you're less familiar with technical adjustments or just prefer a hands-off approach, the onboard AI can automatically optimize and focus your settings for a crisp, bright image.
The Lumina costs around $250, but if you purchase directly from its website, it's available for $175. It delivers fantastic picture quality, but as a new face in the tech world with essentially a single product, it's a bit early to judge the brand's staying power. Time and user experience will ultimately tell whether Lumina becomes a lasting brand or disappears into the sea of other options.
13. OBSBOT
OBSBOT made waves a few years ago when it hit TIME Magazine's Best Innovations of 2019 list with the OBSBOT Tail. This camera introduced pan, tilt, and zoom (PTZ) capabilities powered by AI, a first for PTZ cameras according to the website, though not the first camera to integrate AI technology.
Since then, OBSBOT has continued to refine its technology, launching the Tiny 2 and the Tail Air. The specs and functionality packed into these cameras are quite impressive. The camera quality is outstanding, and the auto-tracking and focus features of the AI paired with the PTZ, make it an extremely versatile product.
The reason OBSBOT scores a little lower on this list is that although its cameras are great, they're extremely expensive, and many of the features offered lend themselves more toward content creation than strictly web streaming. Its products range from $400 to more than $800, pricing out all but the most serious users.
12. EMEET
EMEET is a solid choice for budget-friendly webcams. Since its start in 2016 focusing on audio-visual equipment, it has developed an impressive range of budget-friendly webcams that are typically priced between $30 and $40.
The brand's most affordable option is the EMEET SmartCam C950 which retails for $24. This webcam offers 1080p resolution, easy plug-and-play setup, a privacy cover, and compatibility with popular web conferencing applications, making it a great upgrade from your integrated camera and a reasonable price.
If you're looking for a few more pixels, EMEET has one of the cheapest 4K resolution webcams on the market. At only $45, the SmartCam C60E offers resolutions up to 4K, noise-canceling integrated microphones, autofocus, and a 73-degree field of view — an impressive number of features for the price tag.
Choosing EMEET means getting a dependable webcam without spending a lot. Very few other brands can offer a 4K resolution camera for under $50. Keep in mind, though, to keep prices low, the build and picture quality might not quite match up to more expensive models. EMEET webcams do a solid job, but when you compare them side by side with higher-end cameras, you might notice a few differences.
11. HP
HP is one of the top-selling PC brands in the world, and it's been in business since long before the PC era. Founded in 1939, HP began by creating sound testing equipment and played a significant role in transforming Palo Alto into the tech hub it is today.
As one of the leading PC manufacturers around, HP offers a diverse and ever-growing product range, including webcams. Its product pricing begins at around $30 for entry-level options. Mid-range webcams fall between $60 and $80, while its high-end 4K models range from $100 to $200. HP also caters to larger enterprise needs with options up to $800.
Buying a webcam from a large company like HP means it's been well-tested and developed, but there are downsides too. Sometimes, the focus on selling more can overshadow customer support — if you run into a problem, you might find yourself stuck dealing with automated support systems.
10. Dell
Dell, like HP, ranks in the top three for worldwide PC sales, which speaks volumes about the brand's reliability. Dell was one of the original PC companies, pioneering the whole move of PCs into people's homes around the globe since 1984. With time, Dell has expanded its range to include a wide array of electronic products.
Its entry-level webcam, the WB3023, offers 2K resolution with dynamic focus and color adjustment for clear visuals. It also features low-light filters to enhance image quality under various lighting conditions. At the higher end, the premium WB7022 features 4k resolution, AI camera tracking, and improved sound and video capabilities, with prices ranging from $60 to $120.
Choosing Dell means opting for a brand with a solid history of delivering quality products. However, in a market flooded with diverse brands and designs, Dell's aesthetics might not stand out as much. Dell products can sometimes look too boxy, or even stylistically sterile, but they remain a cost-effective option that may only be lacking flair.
9. Elgato
Elgato hit the electronics scene in 1999 and might be a newer name to some, but its parent company, Corsair, also has a stellar reputation in the PC community. Chances are, if you've built your own PC, you have some of Elgato's parts in your build.
Elgato made a name for itself in the gaming and streaming arenas. The brand offers a range of products designed specifically for streamers — there are Elgato capture cards, microphones, stream decks, and, of course, webcams. Given this focus, you can bet a webcam from the company is going to be top-of-the-line.
The Elgato Facecam is an impressive combination of hardware and software. The camera lens is high quality and on par with some standalone digital cameras. Unique to the Facecam is its internal flash memory drive, which stores all your settings, allowing for seamless setup transfers between different computers and setups without losing your custom adjustments.
Many streamers put their trust in Elgato products, including their webcams, and there are plenty of testimonials to prove it. While some reviews might be sponsored, the comparison videos often highlight the Facecam's superior color quality.
Elgato's webcam comes at a premium price, with its only model retailing for about $130. However, if you're thinking of taking your stream to the next level, it's a solid webcam that's hard to beat.
8. Razer
If you're into gaming, you're likely familiar with the brand Razer. It's one of the most popular gaming product manufacturers — sponsoring many professional streamers and esports players — and it's known as the new boss of streaming gear. No surprise then, that the company has a webcam geared specifically for streamers.
The Razer Kiyo is a specially designed, wired webcam for streamers. It has a 4-megapixel camera, up to 1080p resolution at 60FPS, and comes with an integrated ring light. With Razer's simple walkthrough guide, it's easy to set up your gaming rig and a no-brainer buy for budding broadcasters or Twitch streamers using OBS or any other streaming software.
Priced at around $100, Kiyo is currently on sale for around $50. When it comes to gaming, Razer is a trusted brand that's trusted by the gaming community. Its products can be found in the hands of casual gamers and professionals alike.
7. Microsoft
If you're a fan of products like Windows or Skype, it just makes sense to go directly to the source and look at Microsoft's much-loved lineup of PC accessories.
One of the perks of buying Microsoft hardware is that it's all specifically designed to work with the brand's software environment, with products like Skype, Teams, and Windows. While virtually all webcams are plug-and-play with virtually all software, going with Microsoft ensures compatibility — a hedge against the bugs or problems that crop up with third-party products.
Microsoft's web cameras are designed for personal and office use. The premium models can record and display in 1080p resolution and come with autofocusing, 360 mounts, and ultra-wideband microphones. Entry-level models all come standard with 720p resolution and noise-cancelling microphones.
Typically, Microsoft webcams range from $40 to $100, making them more expensive than some budget models, but you know you're getting a quality product that is going to work with all Microsoft products.
6. NexiGo
Founded in 2019, NexiGo is a relatively new brand in the consumer electronics market. During Covid lockdowns, the then custom PC brand started creating peripheral electronics, including webcams, to meet the increased demand for video conferencing and digital meetups.
Today, NexiGo still makes some excellent products, and its webcams have a focus on quality-of-life features geared toward streamers and home use. The N960E model is designed for home streaming with a built-in ring light, autofocus, 60FPS, and 1080p capability with built-in noise-canceling microphones. These thoughtful features are why the brand has quickly earned a place in this competitive market.
NexiGo's products range from a simple 1080p plug-and-play camera to a webcam with 4k resolution, a wide-angle lens, and AI-integrated autofocus functionality.
While NexiGo may be the new kid on the block, the brand has already made a big impression with product offerings that, in a number of cases, are industry-first initiatives — not to mention the company's innovations in product lines.
5. Anker
You may be familiar with Anker products or even have one of its portable power banks in a bag somewhere. Founded in 2011, Anker is the industry leader in portable charging solutions, but the brand has expanded its horizon beyond just chargers, delving into a wide array of tech gadgets including top-notch webcams.
Although Anker's webcams are marketed more toward the business and corporate world, they work equally well with any application. The webcams are essentially divided into three major categories: single-use, conference, and ultra-HD. Single-use is your standard webcam to go for, while the conference offers a wider angle perfect for group calls. The ultra-HD camera is the AnkerWork C310 which offers video quality with up to 4K resolution with a 12MP camera lens.
The AI and tracking features are very handy, and they work well. If you've ever used an auto-adjusting webcam, you'll know it can easily lead to motion sickness if it's not done well. During testing of cheaper and off-brand webcams with auto-tracking, the camera can sometimes auto-pan every time someone's head moves slightly, leading to the feeling that you're hosting a web conference from the Bermuda Triangle. However, Anker's webcams are smooth and the auto-adjustment enhances the video, rather than detracts from it.
4. Lenovo
Tech giant Lenovo is one of the largest manufacturers of PCs and electronics in the world. Many companies and individuals rely on its products for their affordability and reliability. It sells webcams in different sizes and colors to match any PC and desk aesthetic. The webcams are also reasonably priced, with cheaper models priced under $30.
The most affordable Lenovo webcam is the Essential FHD webcam, which retails for around $30. The Essential webcam has a 2MP camera and offers 1080p HD streaming. It is ideal for upgrading from integrated cameras without breaking the bank. Other features like plug-and-play software, protection covers, and larger angle lenses are installed in all Lenovo cameras, even the cheapest options.
The mid-range cost like the Lenovo Select has a superior image with a new camera but with the same high-end features. Always selling for about $50, they are often discounted, once again showing Lenovo's commitment to affordability. Currently, the price has been reduced to about $20 for the select model directly from Lenovo's website.
Lenovo products may not have all the bells and whistles or advanced features, but it makes solid USB webcams that work well at very reasonable prices.
3. Insta360
Insta360 was founded in 2014 and has since produced some of the most advanced cameras on the market. As you might have guessed, the brand is primarily known for its 360-degree HD cameras that can create VR-like videos for online viewing and an impressive lineup of action cameras and webcams with top-of-the-line features.
The brand's webcams, such as the Insta360 Link, are simply amazing. Not only does it produce clear 4k resolution, but you also get a swivel mount tech for all your presenting angles, plus hand gesture commands.
However, the best part is the exceptional AI, part of all-in-one software bundle that makes it the best all-around option for any streamer or online presenter. The 360 Link AI auto-tracks your movements, which is especially useful if you have to move or like to fidget on camera. It'll also auto-crop and pan if you have a whiteboard or a project you want the audience to see.
Insta360 also adds some extra little touches, like an automated power-off button that powers the camera down and covers the lens for privacy, and noise-cancelling microphones to help keep your audio as perfect as your visuals. Insta360 uses AI to up its webcam game, and it works really well. It's one of the most outstanding brands out there today when it comes to webcams, action cameras, or 360s.
2. Logitech
Finally, Logitech tops the list when it comes to the best all-around webcam brand. Known for its wide range of electronic peripherals, Logitech has impressive products and an excellent industry reputation. It's also one of the most trusted brands for webcams.
In our review of the Logitech MX Brio webcam, we liked the build and video quality, as well as its customization options. And whether you are a dedicated vlogger, a business professional regularly engaging in online meetings, an avid streamer, or a person who just generally enjoys the spotlight, Logitech's other webcams also have everything you need and more.
Logitech offers limited warranties on all its products, covering manufacturing defects and product failures. However, the warranty duration varies based on your location, local laws, and the specific product.
1. Why did we pick these brands?
When choosing brands for this article we considered a few important criteria: price, resolution, ease of use, advanced features, and whether they offered multiple-use functionality. We compared prices from budget to premium, looking at options for every wallet. High resolution and clear picture quality were essential. We chose webcams that delivered sharp images in various settings, and could adapt to changes in lighting conditions.
Advanced features like AI enhancements, hand gesture commands, and autofocus also factored in. These are the game-changers that can take your video from good to great. But it wasn't just about the bells and whistles. These features needed to also integrate into daily use without overwhelming the user.
Ease of use was crucial. We preferred straightforward webcams that allowed anyone to use advanced features without hassle. This was determined through hands-on testing and consulting reviews to understand the user experience.
Our goal wasn't just to find the "best" webcam in a vacuum. We considered how each brand stacks up in terms of providing real value to users. And a final reminder: tech prices are always changing. It's smart to shop around before making a purchase to be sure you're getting the best deal. Checking different retailers can make a big difference in price, making your purchase not just about getting a good webcam, but also about getting great value for your money.