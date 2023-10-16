How To Turn Your Phone Into A Webcam With Android 14

While previous Android phone models and older versions of the Android operating system did allow you to use your phone as a webcam, the functionality was often limited to using third-party apps as a workaround. However, Android 14 looks to be working on a more official solution — possibly influenced by Apple's Continuity Camera that was introduced in iOS 16.

Android 14 (which is currently still in beta) will be offering a more approachable plug-and-play option. All you have to do is connect your phone to a computer and follow a few prompts, then you can start using your phone for video calls and the like. The catch is that it's only available for Google Pixel phones at the moment.

That said, if you have a Pixel phone and access to Android 14, you should be good to go — and once you're set up, you'll be free to use the feature as you see fit. If you plan to use this feature, you might also want a small tripod for your phone, otherwise, it might be tricky to find a good (and stable) position for it when you want to use it.