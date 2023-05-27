How Use Your Android Phone As A Webcam For Your Computer

Most laptops come with built-in webcams these days, but that may not be enough for your needs (i.e. video calls, recordings, etc). Whether your computer doesn't have a webcam, your webcam is busted, or you'd simply prefer to use your Android phone with its (most likely) higher resolution and better quality, you have options. While the process for setting your Android phone up as a webcam is a little more involved than simply sticking with what may have come with the hardware, it's made much simpler thanks to a variety of third-party applications.

Though one extra consideration to keep in mind is how you plan to angle your phone once it's ready to be used as a webcam. A tripod isn't strictly necessary for something like this, as any object you can use to prop up your phone without obscuring the lens will work, but something less likely to fall due to gravity, desk bumps, or pet shenanigans is recommended. Fortunately, there are plenty of models to choose from, across a broad variety of price points and qualities.