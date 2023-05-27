How Use Your Android Phone As A Webcam For Your Computer
Most laptops come with built-in webcams these days, but that may not be enough for your needs (i.e. video calls, recordings, etc). Whether your computer doesn't have a webcam, your webcam is busted, or you'd simply prefer to use your Android phone with its (most likely) higher resolution and better quality, you have options. While the process for setting your Android phone up as a webcam is a little more involved than simply sticking with what may have come with the hardware, it's made much simpler thanks to a variety of third-party applications.
Though one extra consideration to keep in mind is how you plan to angle your phone once it's ready to be used as a webcam. A tripod isn't strictly necessary for something like this, as any object you can use to prop up your phone without obscuring the lens will work, but something less likely to fall due to gravity, desk bumps, or pet shenanigans is recommended. Fortunately, there are plenty of models to choose from, across a broad variety of price points and qualities.
Getting the webcam hookup
Unlike the Continuity Camera feature found in macOS Ventura (and requiring an iPhone running iOS 16), setting your Android phone up as a webcam for your PC or Mac requires a little more effort. It's still manageable, of course, but you will need a couple of other items aside from just your phone and computer.
- Download and install the Reincubate Camo app for your computer operating system of choice — it's free to use, with some limitations. Do the same for the Android app on your phone.
- Start up the app on both your computer and your phone, then select the Wireless icon in the phone app.
- Select the Connect a Device button in the desktop app, then when the QR code appears scan it with your phone.
- When you see the camera feed on your Camo desktop app, the connection is made and you can start using your phone as a webcam.
- Open the app you need to use the webcam for, then select Camo as the source camera. You can also set Camo as the microphone if you need to.
While you can use Camo for free, there are some benefits to the paid Camo Pro plan ($4.99 per month or $39.99 per year). The free version allows for 720p and lower standard-format video with a standard 30 fps, while Pro allows up to 1080p, along with other camera modes and adjustment options.
Camo with a wired connection
If you can't or don't want to connect wirelessly, you can use Camo with a USB cable instead. Though this will require some extra hoop-jumping if you're using a Windows PC.
- Plug your phone into the computer via a USB cable and then open the Camo desktop app and select Connect a Device.
- A USB connection to a Windows machine may require setting up USB debug mode by opening Settings, selecting About phone, and then repeatedly tapping Build number until Developer Mode opens up.
- In Developer Mode, open Settings and select System, then Developer mode, then scroll down and turn on USB Debugging.
- Once your phone's camera feed appears on your computer, you're ready to go.
- Open the app you want to use the webcam for and be sure to select Camo as the camera.
- You can also set Camo as the microphone if necessary.
Once you're finished using your phone as a webcam, you can quit the Camo app on both your computer and phone as well as disconnect the USB cable. To use your phone as a webcam again in the future, just repeat the above steps for connecting and sharing your phone's camera feed.