Microsoft's Much-Loved PC Accessories Will Live On After All

Microsoft is not abandoning its line of PC peripherals, after all. Earlier in 2023, the company announced that it was putting the Microsoft-branded keyboards, mice, and webcams on ice. Well, it seems the well-received accessories have got a second life under the Incipio brand. Onward Brands, the company behind labels like Incase and Incipio, says it will make the PC peripherals moving forward as part of a licensing deal with Microsoft.

Later this year, the company will start hawking products such as the Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard and the Microsoft Wireless Desktop 850 combo with a fresh branding approach. "Incase will manufacture and distribute a broad suite of Microsoft accessory products including Keyboards, Mice, Webcams, Headsets and Speakers," the company says in a press release.

In the coming months, the revived accessories will carry the new "Designed by Microsoft" branding, and the first product to come out of this IP licensing deal will be an ergonomic keyboard. It's somewhat similar to the approach Microsoft has taken for gaming controllers that carry the Xbox branding in the form of the "X" logo button, such as the 8BitDo SN30 Pro and the MOGA XP5-X Plus controller.