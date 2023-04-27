It's The End Of The Road For Microsoft PC Accessories

While primarily known for its operating systems, software, and gaming hardware, Microsoft has had a long history of making PC-related accessories ranging from mice and keyboards to pens and headphones, selling them to consumers worldwide. Despite not being as popular as competing products from the likes of Logitech and Dell, Microsoft's PC accessories do have their share of dedicated fanboys. This popularity means that Microsoft continues to sell a host of these accessories to this day.

While several of the company's PC accessories continue to be sold under the Microsoft brand, a report by The Verge indicates that going forward, Microsoft is looking to retire the Microsoft branding for this product line entirely. Instead, the company will focus on accessories sold under the Surface brand. For those unaware, Microsoft already sells a host of Surface-branded PC accessories alongside the Microsoft-branded ones. However, the Surface products are typically more expensive compared to their Microsoft-branded siblings.

At this time, there has been no communication from Microsoft via its official channels regarding these developments. However, The Verge quotes Daniel Laycock, a senior communications manager at Microsoft, who issued a statement. According to Daniel, Microsoft has decided to focus its attention on Surface-branded PC accessories. He also hinted that all existing Microsoft-banded PC accessories would be sold while supplies last.