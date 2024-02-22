Everything To Know About Elgato Capture Cards For Console Streaming

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of the Elgato 4K X, the latest console-specific capture card, you may question why you even need an external device. Most modern consoles, with the exception of the Switch and Switch Lite, have a means of streaming directly to your desired platform.

However, when broadcasting from a console like the PS5, you're limited to linking either a Twitch or YouTube account. That means you won't be able to livestream to your Facebook Gaming, Kik, or TikTok accounts. Not only does a capture card make it possible to stream to virtually every platform from any compatible device, but you can also customize how the stream will look.

The personality of your streaming channel can easily get lost while Broadcasting from a PS5 or Xbox. Whereas streaming to your PC via a capture card allows you to work with software like OBS and create overlays or custom chat settings, on-console broadcasting limits you to whatever features the console offers. For example, the overlay offered on PS5 is a basic viewer comment thread.

Additionally, if a game restricts broadcasting, such as the concluding chapter of the Final Fantasy VII remake, capture cards can circumvent this block.

It's worth noting that the Switch Lite can't be streamed in any capacity, even with a capture card, since it doesn't offer HDMI output like the regular Switch. So, consider that if you're in the market for a new console and itching to broadcast some Super Mario RPG remake.