How To Start A Twitch Livestream From Your Xbox

You'll need a Twitch account in order to livestream. If you don't have one, head to Twitch.tv and register. If you have one, you'll need to link it to your Xbox. The entire process is simple, but before you can link the account, you'll need to enable two-factor authentication on Twitch by clicking this link and turning on the 2FA option.

Now you'll be able to link it with your Xbox using the simplified method Microsoft announced in early 2022. You'll have two options: you can either enter a URL you'll be given in a web browser or scan a QR code that appears on-screen using your phone or tablet, according to Microsoft.

Press the Xbox button on the controller. Select the Capture and Share menu. Scan the QR code or enter the URL shown on the Xbox to link your Twitch account.

The process of linking Twitch to your Xbox is all about the Twitch Stream Key, which lets the platform know that you're the person authorized to stream on your account. Because the stream key is long and alphanumeric, it would be a hassle to enter it manually, which is why this simplified process is so convenient. You won't have to relink the account the next time you want to go live from your Xbox unless you generate a new Twitch stream key, in which case you'll have to repeat the above process.