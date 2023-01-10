Settings On Your Xbox Series X And S That Are Ruining Your Experience

There is a huge library of exciting and visually impressive games available for the Xbox Series X|S, and if you have a few good friends on Xbox Live, some quality accessories, and a modern TV, you should be ready to enjoy the best of what the console has to offer. That is unless your Xbox isn't optimized for the settings you need.

Some Xbox Series X|S owners may not even know that their games don't look, sound, or feel like they should, so it's well worth the time to familiarize yourself with the console's many adjustable settings. You should be concentrating on taking down the next boss monster, instead of being distracted by unwanted notifications, squinting to read tiny text, or looking at the wrong resolution for your display, so if your recent gaming sessions don't feel as fun as they should be, tweaking one of more of the following Xbox Series X|S settings may be the solution you've been looking for.