Here How To Stream Your PS5 Screen On Discord

Integration between the PlayStation 5 and Discord has been around since 2022, giving you a way to connect your PlayStation Network (PSN) ID with your profile on the chatting and video sharing service. It also provides a cross-platform voice chat option (if you have everything connected), so you can talk with friends who are using a computer or smartphone from your PS5. But that's not all it can do.

One of Discord's more party-oriented features is video sharing (or more specifically, screen sharing), which allows everyone in a designated "room" to watch videos, share photos, and so on through Discord itself. And that screen sharing can be applied to your PS5 as well.

Granted, streaming on a Discord server won't usually have the same potential reach as, say, streaming on Twitch, but it can be a fun way to share something you enjoy with friends and your Discord buddies. It won't require all that much to get it working, either — especially if you regularly use Discord, your PS5, and Sony's Remote Play app.