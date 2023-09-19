Here How To Stream Your PS5 Screen On Discord
Integration between the PlayStation 5 and Discord has been around since 2022, giving you a way to connect your PlayStation Network (PSN) ID with your profile on the chatting and video sharing service. It also provides a cross-platform voice chat option (if you have everything connected), so you can talk with friends who are using a computer or smartphone from your PS5. But that's not all it can do.
One of Discord's more party-oriented features is video sharing (or more specifically, screen sharing), which allows everyone in a designated "room" to watch videos, share photos, and so on through Discord itself. And that screen sharing can be applied to your PS5 as well.
Granted, streaming on a Discord server won't usually have the same potential reach as, say, streaming on Twitch, but it can be a fun way to share something you enjoy with friends and your Discord buddies. It won't require all that much to get it working, either — especially if you regularly use Discord, your PS5, and Sony's Remote Play app.
How to start streaming
Setting up a PS5 stream through Discord via Remote Play is super simple, but just in case you don't have Remote Play ready to go, here's what to do:
- Download and install the official Remote Play app for Windows or Mac. You can also connect a DualSense controller to your computer at any time.
- Open the Remote Play app and sign in using your PSN ID, then complete the guided setup process. Quit out of the app when finished.
- Open Settings on your PS5, then select System and choose Remote Play.
- Turn on Enable Remote Play, then open the Remote Play app once more and sign in.
- Select your PS5 when it appears as an option in Remote Play to connect the two.
- With Remote Play connected to your PS5 on your computer, open Discord and then join a channel with Voice enabled (i.e. Voice Channels).
- Locate the Share Your Screen icon in the bottom-left corner (it looks like a computer monitor with an arrow on it), just above your user name.
- Click the Share Your Screen button, then select the Remote Play app from the Screen Share list.
- Once you're finished streaming, click the Share Your Screen button again and then click Stop Streaming to hide your screen.
It's worth noting that the Discord mobile app doesn't support screen sharing, so even though you can use Remote Play on your smartphone you won't be able to stream gameplay through Discord with it.