6 Popular Motorcycle Apps For Finding Routes And Tracking Rides

Out of all the motorcycle routing apps available, Scenic is one of the most mentioned and recommended routing apps. Scenic has a 4.7 on the Apple App Store, and reviews praise the app for its reliability, price, and the fact that it doesn't drain battery life.

It makes sense, as Scenic makes it incredibly easy to map routes, with the ability to place pins to where you want to go and find a fun route to go down. You can also plan trips on the web app and send it to your mobile device, though you won't be able to look at the planner if you don't have a Scenic account.

While the free version of the app allows you to plan and follow a route, the Premium version (which is $3.99 a month) offers a lot of features to make it worth the price. With Premium, Scenic can generate round trips, offline maps, and turn-by-turn navigation.

Scenic is also continuously updated. Scenic 4, released in October 2024, features an improved UI and better route planning. The biggest disadvantage of Scenic is that it's only available on iPhone. While an Android app is in the works, there's no set release date, so Android cyclists will need an alternative.

