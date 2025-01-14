6 Popular Motorcycle Apps For Finding Routes And Tracking Rides
There are an endless number of GPS navigation apps on the market. Everyone is familiar with Google Maps and Waze, but those apps cater to a very general audience — those looking to get from point A to point B efficiently. When riding a motorcycle, you may not want to just get from point A to point B. Most of the time, you'll want to take less-traveled paths and find twisty roads to enjoy yourself on. Waze could give you that experience, but it'd take a lot of planning and fiddling with the app to find what you want.
It can be easier. There are a slew of motorcycle-centric apps that can help you find and track your routes, among other useful features. The six featured below offer that, and many offer more — including social elements, detailed reports, or service reminders. Before getting to the apps below, though, it's important to note that EatSleepRIDE (ESR) is not on this list. While ESR was a very popular app with bikers, it shut down in September 2024 and was removed from app stores.
Scenic
Out of all the motorcycle routing apps available, Scenic is one of the most mentioned and recommended routing apps. Scenic has a 4.7 on the Apple App Store, and reviews praise the app for its reliability, price, and the fact that it doesn't drain battery life.
It makes sense, as Scenic makes it incredibly easy to map routes, with the ability to place pins to where you want to go and find a fun route to go down. You can also plan trips on the web app and send it to your mobile device, though you won't be able to look at the planner if you don't have a Scenic account.
While the free version of the app allows you to plan and follow a route, the Premium version (which is $3.99 a month) offers a lot of features to make it worth the price. With Premium, Scenic can generate round trips, offline maps, and turn-by-turn navigation.
Scenic is also continuously updated. Scenic 4, released in October 2024, features an improved UI and better route planning. The biggest disadvantage of Scenic is that it's only available on iPhone. While an Android app is in the works, there's no set release date, so Android cyclists will need an alternative.
Calimoto
Besides Scenic, Calimoto is an oft-mentioned and well-liked motorcycle app — and it's available for Android and iPhone users. Calimoto has a 4.6 on the Apple App Store and a 4.0 on the Google Play Store, with reviews praising the GPS and navigation features, but with some users unhappy with how much is behind the app's subscription model. With the sticker shock of $80 a year for Calamoto Premium, the reaction may feel justified, but this app is worth the price of admission.
Calimoto lets you plan trips with its special Winding Roads algorithm, letting you fully explore and enjoy your ride. You can also set routes for the fastest way to somewhere, if needed. This app easily handles round trips, so you can go for a short, twisty ride and get a little lost, but still get back home.
Calimoto also provides a huge number of cycling stats, including specifics like lean angle and elevation gain. There is even a social element to Calimoto, where you can save your trips in a logbook and share them with others. The biggest downside of Calimoto is that it doesn't currently work with Android Auto, which is unfortunately the case with many navigation apps. However, you can use the app with Apple CarPlay and on your mobile Android or iOS device.
RISER
The thing that makes RISER stand out among the competition is its robust social features. This app has a 3.7 on the Google Play Store and a 4.6 on the Apple App Store, and most users find the app easy to use and mostly bug-free. This is good, as RISER is poised to help build a more connected biker community, and most of its features reflect that — it even calls itself a social media app.
For example, you can plan trips not just for yourself, but also for your pack and friends. Not only that, but the app will alert you if someone in the pack falls behind or asks for a break, so it's easy to make sure you all aren't separated during the trip. No need to rely on hand gestures that may be difficult to see while riding.
When the ride is over, you can share the ride on Riser's social media feeds for others to try out or just comment on. Riser also has community events in the form of RISER Challenges, meant to encourage cyclists to get out there and ride. RISER's Pro plan, which is $4.99 a month, offers even more great features, like reWind, which lets you check out your previous trips on an interactive 3D map, and offline maps so you never get lost.
REVER
REVER, like RISER, is a routing and social media app rolled into one. With a 4.4 on the Google Play Store and a 4.6 on the Apple App Store, users love most of the features but some mention that the app drains their phone battery quickly.
While RISER has a lot of features to help you link up with your pack and ride together, REVER is set to be more like a travel log. You can take pictures during your ride and upload them, and the route recording is great for when you want to relive a trip or participate in a challenge.
There is also live friend tracking in REVER. While it doesn't sound like a big feature at a glance, the live tracking is helpful if your friend has gotten off course, or seems to be at one spot for a long time. It's as much a safety feature as it is a social one, and it can give you peace of mind on the road.
REVER PRO, which is $39.99 a year, offers a whole slew of features. However, it looks as though most of the app's features are locked behind a PRO subscription. Without PRO, you miss out on live tracking, weather alerts — like wind chill, which can affect your ride – and even the options for twistier routing. You can try it out for two weeks before committing, but it's something to keep in mind when trying this app out.
Kurviger
Kurviger is in a unique place as a motorcycle route-tracking app. While initially made and popular in Germany, the app is now available worldwide. Now, Kurviger has a 4.3 on the Google Play Store — but with only 27 ratings on the Apple App Store, it appears to be more popular with Android users. This navigation app works similarly to Scenic and Calimoto in that you can plan your route out on a web app and transfer it to your mobile device. You can also make changes to your route, but most of them require a Tourer subscription.
The plus side is that these subscriptions are very low-price, especially compared to competitors. The normal Tourer subscription is only 14.99 Euros a year (less than $15.50 USD), and it offers longer round trips and advanced route transfer features. Tourer+ is 29.99 Euros a year (about $31 USD), and gives you offline maps and navigation.
However, there are a couple of downsides. The app and planning routes can take some getting used to, and it lacks any social features many of the other options offer. On the flip side, Kurviger is in beta for Android Auto, something that many motorcycle apps do not support. If you use Android Auto, Kerviger might be your best choice.
Motolog
To start, Motolog (called Mileage Tracker and Vehicle Log on Android) isn't just for bikers. This app is great for any vehicle you're driving, and provides helpful stats on them. The app is available on the Apple App Store; however, it seems to have only been added in December 2024. On the Google Play Store, Motolog has a 4.4, and almost all of the users praise the app's reports and pricing.
As a navigation app, Motolog can help you plan out routes, though it may not find the lesser-known and twisty roads like the other apps. What Motolog can tell you about, though, is practically every statistic you'd want to know about your motorcycle (and other vehicles) and then some.
Motolog tracks your driving distance and fuel efficiency, when it's time to get service, when you fill up and where, and even how much each fill-up or service costs. When you finish a trip, the app will give you detailed reports to look through and export — useful if you need to track mileage for compensation but also just honestly fascinating to read through.
Like many other apps on this list, Motolog does have a subscription, though most choices aren't too expensive. Lite, which is $0.99 a month, gives you most of the features, though some are slightly restricted. Pro, which is $1.99 a month, will give you all the features and a GB of cloud storage, so it's a good deal for what you get.