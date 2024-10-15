Understand How Wind Chill May Affect Your Next Motorcycle Ride With This Handy Chart

Have you ever gone out for a ride on a motorcycle on a relatively warm day, clad only in a t-shirt and shorts? You might find that, even if it's a fairly mild day out, things suddenly take a turn for the chilly once you get up to speed on your bike. This is a result of the phenomenon known as wind chill, which is when the heat in your body is carried away by wind. When there's a powerful wind blowing past your exposed skin, you swiftly lose your body's ambient heat, almost like paint peeling off a wall splashed with water.

In addition to being a generally unpleasant phenomenon to experience, exposure to wind chill can be hazardous to your health while out on the road on a motorcycle. If the wind chill is severe enough to draw out the majority of your body's heat, you could develop hypothermia. This is why, when the cold season starts to manifest, it's very important that you know exactly how cold things are going to get before you take a motorcycle ride, not just from the regular weather report on your phone but from how fast you're planning on going. Neglecting weather conditions is a major misstep for any rider. Thankfully, there are resources available to aid in this pursuit.