13 Of The Best Weather Apps For iPhone (Free & Paid), Ranked

The iPhone's App Store is full of fantastic free apps, as well as some great paid downloads as well. The vast majority of these are focused on things like news, social media, steaming apps, and mobile games. However, another major category in the App Store is weather apps. Thanks to the fact that smartphones like the iPhone are connected to the internet, they can provide up to date information. That means you can get the most accurate weather forecasts wherever you are.

Of course, not all weather apps are solely focused on whether it's warm, sunny, or windy. There are a vast array of weather-orientated apps that can give users a lot of information about other things as well. Some allow you to track storms like hurricanes, others can provide the best times to see things like the Northern Lights or when the tide will be at its lowest. A few might even help save your life during natural disasters by giving vital emergency information. There are even useful weather apps that support the Apple Watch so you can stay up to date without having to reach for your iPhone.

For this list, SlashGear collated the best weather apps available on the App Store, based on user ratings — while only including those that have a significant amount of ratings and reviews.

