5 Useful Apple Watch Apps For Keeping Tabs On The Weather

Keeping track of the weather is a necessity, especially if you plan on leaving the house or your work consists of being outside. There are ways to keep the weather and any updates that come your way close by, like looking at the radar on a weather service's website or simply viewing a weather widget on your iPhone. But are there ways to keep the weather even closer?

The Apple Watch allows you to have many applications you have on your iPhone, and several weather app options are available within that list. When the weather changes or there is a special alert, you'll be notified quicker than you can pick up your iPhone. The iPhone and your Apple Watch will already come with Weather, Apple's default weather app.

However, there are other weather apps available that you could use — especially since Apple's Weather app has been giving inaccurate information lately, though there are some logical reasons behind it. Based on high ratings from users, here are five useful Apple Watch apps that will help you stay dry on those rainy days. A more thorough explanation of this methodology can be found at the end of this list.