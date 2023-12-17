How To Add Widgets To Your iPhone Home Screen

Widgets are the latest way to customize your iPhone. Technically, they've been around as early as iOS 12 (locked behind the "Today View" feature), but with iOS 17, Apple introduced them to iPhones' home and lock screens. There are plenty of cool widgets to try on your iPhone, so you should familiarize yourself with Apple's latest customization feature.

Widgets are used to quickly glance at information, whether that's the weather, battery percentages, news headlines, or another app. iPhone users can always see all of their widgets in Today View (swipe right from your home screen) or separately add them directly to your home and lock screen for quick and easy viewing. When you add a widget, you can interact with the app without searching through your countless folders and pages, giving you quick access to your daily apps. Once activated, you can even use your iPhone widgets on your Mac.

While setting them up is fairly intuitive, you need to know where to start. Here is a quick guide on how to find and add widgets to the home screen on your iPhone.