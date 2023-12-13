If You Noticed The iPhone Weather App Is Often Wrong, You Aren't Alone

We've come to rely on weather apps, as they are more convenient than having to check TV broadcasts for the weather report. You can not only have weather predictions down to the hour, but you can check how the weather is at any given minute before going out your door.

Except, that's not always the case, because the apps aren't always accurate. The iPhone Weather app, particularly in the U.S., has failed a lot in recent months. The app can be unable to accurately say whether it's raining outside right now, or how much rain there is. If you live in a rain-heavy city like Seattle, you understand that there is a difference between rain and light rain.

After a few wrong predictions that get you soaking wet — or overwhelmed with a jacket and clothes you didn't really need — you might start wondering if you should just switch to another app and stop trusting the Weather app. The Apple Weather app can be wrong often, and there is a not-so-simple explanation for it.