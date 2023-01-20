Here's Why Your iPhone's Weather App Is Wrong So Often
Have you ever made plans based on weather reports, only to be rained out when the day in question arrives? You're not alone. The forecast can be extremely fickle.
Weather is an unpredictable beast that man can't truly, accurately predict. Folks are still scratching their heads about how you can feel wintry conditions and summer-like weather within the span of a few days, even in relatively consistent climates. Additionally, with the effects of global warming catching up to us, weather forecasts feel more and more like wishful stabs in the dark.
Many folks check forecasts on their iPhones' built-in Weather app. It's convenient, but when its predictions consistently clash with reality, you might start to wonder whether there's a better alternative. Sadly, there may not be – it's an unfortunate reminder of the actual reality, which we'll explain below.
It's not always the iPhone's fault
Weather is ever changing, and no one can truly know how it will behave from one day to the next. And even if you wake up to a beautiful 72-degree high, in many cases, it's still possible for outside temperatures to fall well short.
Weather forecasts are actually created based on simulation models, which use historical data to predict temperature and humidity, precipitation, wind patterns, and microclimate changes. What's more, not all meteorologists use the same models or interpret data the same way, which is why you can see conflicting weather reports from different sources.
In iPhone's case, it mostly pulls from The Weather Channel for North America. According to a report from Forecast Watch that tracked weather accuracy from 2017 through 2020, The Weather Channel was found to have the most accurate reporting of any national meteorological survey. But it also aggregates data from other sources, too, so the data it presents may not always match up with what you'd find in the actual Weather Channel app.
How you can ensure you have the most accurate weather data
The biggest thing you can do on your iPhone is to check your location services. If you input your zip code to pull weather data, it may show you a forecast based on the wider surrounding or metropolitan area. That's generally consistent enough to trust, but in locales that are extremely sensitive to microclimate changes — such as the San Francisco Bay area — you may see wildly conflicting forecasts.
To combat this, if you're comfortable, try giving the Weather app access to your precise location at all times:
-
On your iPhone, open the Settings app.
-
Scroll down and tap "Weather," then tap "Location."
-
Under "Allow Location Access," select "While Using the App or Widgets."
-
Toggle on the "Precise Location" option.
Now, go into the Weather app and make sure that the primary weather report you're using is always set to "My Location." Make sure the widget is set to the same if you use it (long press it and tap "Edit Widget"). You can add additional locations if you like, based on city and zip code, but these should mostly be used when you're scoping out the weather for an upcoming trip.