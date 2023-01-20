Here's Why Your iPhone's Weather App Is Wrong So Often

Have you ever made plans based on weather reports, only to be rained out when the day in question arrives? You're not alone. The forecast can be extremely fickle.

Weather is an unpredictable beast that man can't truly, accurately predict. Folks are still scratching their heads about how you can feel wintry conditions and summer-like weather within the span of a few days, even in relatively consistent climates. Additionally, with the effects of global warming catching up to us, weather forecasts feel more and more like wishful stabs in the dark.

Many folks check forecasts on their iPhones' built-in Weather app. It's convenient, but when its predictions consistently clash with reality, you might start to wonder whether there's a better alternative. Sadly, there may not be – it's an unfortunate reminder of the actual reality, which we'll explain below.