What Does It Mean When A Biker Points To Their Fuel Tank?

As fascinating as it is to flick at a Newton's Cradle and ponder an idea that would make you infinitely rich, true perpetual motion machines don't and generally can't exist. For bikers, then, there are two sobering realities to face: Even the most fuel efficient motorcycles will need to stop for gas sometimes.

Advertisement

A group of bikers riding together, with a long, winding road ahead of them, an engine roaring beneath them and their companions all around them don't typically want to stop — especially not if they're astride a gloriously comfortable tourer. Nonetheless, both human and machine will occasionally demand a pitstop.

When such a need strikes, then, a crucial issue is finding a way to communicate it to your fellow riders. As the miles flash by, you might find that your fuel tank starts running low. A simple point towards it can be the quickest and simplest way to tell your companions that you need to stop to top up. If you want to take a closer look at how this specific signal is performed and how a biker group can keep itself in formation and safe as it barrels down the highway en masse, this guide can help.

Advertisement