What Does It Mean When A Motorcyclist Gives You The Peace Sign?

If you've been on the road long enough, you've seen your fair share of motorcyclists, splitting lanes, weaving in and out of traffic. What you might not have noticed is the various hand signs they give to other bikers and sometimes non-bikers. Motorcycling is more than a mode of transportation to some riders — it's a culture, and it comes with its own rituals and signals, such as leaving a helmet on the ground behind a motorcycle. One common gesture they make is a peace symbol, but instead of holding it up for all to see, they typically hold it low to their left side. This signal is simply a sign to show other riders respect or to acknowledge them.

It can also be interpreted as a simple wave hello. However, this writer has seen the gesture used as a sign of gratitude toward non-bikers when they make room for the biker to pass. Hand signals are an ideal form of communication for bikers. When they ride with friends or random riders they meet on the road, it becomes a universal language that they can all understand. It's not like riding in a car where you can hear the driver talking to the passenger, and it's not like you can have a passenger call a friend in another car during a motorcycle road trip. Bikers have a slew of hand gestures that have a variety of meanings to make riding easier.