What Does A Helmet On The Ground Behind A Motorcycle Mean?
Riding a motorcycle isn't just a method of getting from A to B. There'is an entire culture associated with riding, and a big part of it is the gestures and codes riders use to communicate with each other and the drivers around them. You may have seen riders give each other "the wave," which shows bikers' recognition of and friendship with one another, but there are several other important ways that they try to communicate with the surrounding traffic. One of these comes when a motorcycle is stopped on the side of the road with a helmet on the ground behind it.
This would stand out as odd to anyone who's ever ridden a motorcycle. Most motorcycle helmets have internal expanded polystyrene or elastomeric polyurethane foam layers that are designed to crush on impact in order to absorb the blow so that the rider's skull doesn't have to. Setting them on the ground is considered bad luck, and dropping them there is an easy way to break an expensive piece of safety equipment, since the helmet is virtually useless once those foam layers are broken. An experienced rider wouldn't normally do that, but they might if they were having problems. Even the most reliable motorcycles break down from time to time, after all, and riders need a way to signal for help.
A helmet on the ground behind a motorcycle means trouble
Motorcyclists put their helmets on the ground behind their bikes to signal that they are in distress. This is usually just to signal that they are having mechanical trouble, but it could also be a signal for medical trouble, injury, or other problems. It's an unofficial rule, but a widely acknowledged one. "If you need help, place your helmet on the ground near the road," Canada's The Official Ministry of Transportation (MTO) Motorcycle Handbook states. "This is a signal among motorcycle drivers that a motorcyclist needs help."
Motorcycles are amazing vehicles, but they don't always have all the same features built into them that cars do. If you have mechanical trouble in a car, you would most likely pull over to the side of the road and turn on your hazard lights to let other drivers know you need assistance. Some motorcycles have hazard lights, but many of them don't – particularly when it comes to older bikes. This means that riders needed another way to get the attention of passersby. Most car and truck drivers probably wouldn't recognize the gesture, but it's a common signal to other motorcyclists.
There are several stories online about motorcyclists who have put their helmets on the ground when they ran into mechanical trouble and received help from other riders within minutes. It's a true testament to the sense of fraternity that riding inspires.
What should you do if you see a helmet on the ground behind a motorcycle?
Now that you know what the helmet behind the motorcycle means, what should you do if you see it? Well, that largely depends on the situation. If you are comfortable and able, you should pull over and see if there is any assistance you can offer to the rider. They might require the use of tools to repair their motorcycle, the use of a phone to call for a tow truck, or a ride to a nearby service center where they will be able to get further assistance.
That said, there are dangers associated with stopping to help a stranger that not everyone is comfortable confronting. If you see a motorcyclist on the side of the road with their helmet behind their bike and you don't feel safe pulling over to help, you can call the local police department's non-emergency number to let them know. You can dial 311 in most areas in the U.S. to be connected to a non-emergency service provider, and 911 to contact emergency services if you feel that the motorcyclist is in immediate danger.