What Does A Helmet On The Ground Behind A Motorcycle Mean?

Riding a motorcycle isn't just a method of getting from A to B. There'is an entire culture associated with riding, and a big part of it is the gestures and codes riders use to communicate with each other and the drivers around them. You may have seen riders give each other "the wave," which shows bikers' recognition of and friendship with one another, but there are several other important ways that they try to communicate with the surrounding traffic. One of these comes when a motorcycle is stopped on the side of the road with a helmet on the ground behind it.

This would stand out as odd to anyone who's ever ridden a motorcycle. Most motorcycle helmets have internal expanded polystyrene or elastomeric polyurethane foam layers that are designed to crush on impact in order to absorb the blow so that the rider's skull doesn't have to. Setting them on the ground is considered bad luck, and dropping them there is an easy way to break an expensive piece of safety equipment, since the helmet is virtually useless once those foam layers are broken. An experienced rider wouldn't normally do that, but they might if they were having problems. Even the most reliable motorcycles break down from time to time, after all, and riders need a way to signal for help.

