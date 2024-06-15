10 Tools Every Motorcycle Owner Should Have In Their Garage

Motorcycles are more vulnerable than cars to other road users, and significantly more affected by substandard roads and bad weather conditions. Mechanical failures and poor upkeep are also more likely to have catastrophic results than with other modes of transport. It is therefore essential to keep our bikes properly serviced and maintained. While technical work is best left to skilled professionals, every biker should be able to perform basic maintenance to ensure their bike is safe and road-ready, and keep a selection of essential tools at home for this purpose.

Typical home motorcycle maintenance starts from the ground up. Keeping tire pressures topped up and the chain clean and well-lubricated are two fundamental tasks all motorcycle owners must regularly perform. Beyond this, it is useful to know how to change, charge, and tender a battery, replace an air filter, perform an oil change, replace bulbs, top up coolant and brake fluid, and replace spark plugs, among other things. Regular maintenance will not only help provide peace of mind, but also help you better understand your vehicle and improve your ability to detect faults, preventing issues further down the road.

A solid maintenance regimen, combined with a good general knowledge of how your motorcycle functions, will help keep you safer on the road and save you money on labor costs. The following tools and tool combinations are essential items for every motorcyclist's garage, whether you're a skilled mechanic or simply performing basic motorcycle maintenance at home.