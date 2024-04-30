6 Harbor Freight Tools For DIY Motorcycle Mechanics

For a better look at your work area, you'll want to invest in a motorcycle lift. This will do as the name suggests — lift your bike off the ground and give you more room to work with. The Pittsburgh Automotive Lift is available at Harbor Freight for $219.99, and it'll get the job down for you. It can support up to 1,500 pounds, which is more than enough since motorcycles aren't typically coming anywhere close to that weight. It can raise the bike up to 17 inches, so it's a great option for routine maintenance, and you can pick up extensions to raise the height an additional 2 inches.

This lift can also support ATVs, which is where you'll be cutting it closer weight-wise, so you get extra value with the purchase. With more than 1,300 user scores on Harbor Freight's website, the Pittsburgh Automotive lift comes in with a 4.7 out of five score. Buyers note it works perfectly out of the box and does exactly what they need. The lift is low-profile enough that you can tuck it away once you're done using it without having it take up too much space.