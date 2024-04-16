6 Milwaukee Power Tools For DIY Motorcycle Mechanics
Taking your motorcycle in for repairs can be quite costly, so you can help alleviate some of that pain by doing it yourself. Of course, that requires you to have some mechanic know-how, but if you're up to the task, you can save a lot of cash. DIYers often look to save cash where they can while still picking up tools that get the job done, and Milwaukee is a brand that's come to be known for its reliability over the years.
While Snap-On might be known as one of the premier auto tools manufacturers for home mechanics, it's also one of the most expensive. There are many tools worth the investment from Snap-On, but it's a brand firmly out of many people's price range. Milwaukee is a good alternative, and it's a name you can easily find at a Home Depot near you. Each tool on this list has high user scores that reassure you these have worked well for other buyers. A more in-depth explanation of how and why these tools were picked can be found at the end.
Milwaukee M12 12V Lithium-Ion Cordless 3/8-inch Ratchet Kit
Having a good rachet is invaluable to any home mechanic, whether it's working on a car or motorcycle — or, in some cases, both. The Milwaukee cordless ratchet kit is available at Home Depot for $149, and for that price, you're getting the tool, battery, charger, and a tool bag. It's the same price for just the tool alone, so there's no reason not to pick up the added goodies. It's a low-profile tool that lets you hit tight spots like engine bays, and the built-in LED light lets you see where you're working without needing an external light source.
Perhaps the biggest appeal here is the cordless design, meaning you don't need an air compressor to power the ratchet. It's part of Milwaukee's M12 line which means you can use other 12V batteries that are part of the same line with the rachet, so there's a benefit to buying into Milwaukee's ecosystem. User scores are 4.6 out of five based on more than 3,100 reviews.
Milwaukee M18 FUEL Gen-2 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Mid Torque 1/2-inch Impact Wrench w/ Friction Ring
Dealing with bolt heads can be a tough job, especially rusty ones, so investing in a powerful impact wrench is worth it. The Milwaukee cordless 1/2-inch impact wrench can make short work of those pesky bolts and loosen them in a hurry. Impact wrenches are great for automotive work — both cars and motorcycles — if you're taking things apart. The Milwaukee impact wrench is available at Home Depot for $249 for the tool alone, while a bundle with two batteries and a charger costs $479.
Based on more than 1,500 user reviews, the impact wrench has a 4.9 out of five rating. It's also part of the Milwaukee M18 line, which allows you to reuse batteries and chargers part of the same line to save money. While it's a good tool, there are things to be aware of when using the impact wrench, which must be pointed out. You don't want to fasten bolts with them because there's no way of knowing if you're at the correct torque. It will tighten them, but it's not worth the risk of being at the wrong torque. To simplify, if something does come loose while driving, you should use a torque wrench to fasten it.
Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Electric Portable Inflator
Getting a flat tire isn't fun in any situation, but it's especially rough for a motorcycle rider since you're not likely to have a spare on hand. While there's not much you can do if you run over a nail or something similar, you can ensure your tire is filled with air before you go out for a ride if you have an inflator. Milwaukee has a cordless inflator that makes it easy to know how street-ready your tires are without much effort. You can pick this up from Home Depot for $179.99.
Based on more than 1,800 reviews, the inflator has a 4.8 out of five rating. While it's designed for passenger vehicles and trucks, many reviewers also say it works well with motorcycles. There's an automatic shutoff if you're overinflating your tires, so there's no need to worry. If you ever run into problems, you're covered by the five-year manufacturer's warranty.
Milwaukee Digital Multimeter
If you're working with faulty wiring or something similar, a digital multimeter can help you diagnose those problems. The Milwaukee digital multimeter is a very good tool to have around if you're trying to pinpoint exactly where the problem is, as it can tell you if there's a current. This is available at Home Depot for $169.99, and it comes equipped with an easy-to-read display that makes it simple to know if something's wrong. User scores come in for the multimeter with a 4.7 out of five on Home Depot's website.
There are some downsides to the purchase that reviewers point out, and it's the rubber casing leaves a lot to be desired. Some buyers note it rubs off after using it for a while, and a big mess gets left behind. The multimeter itself doesn't suffer, but it does end up being a hassle to use, even if the readings are accurate. Other than that, it looks to be a reliable and trustworthy multimeter.
Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 300-Lumen LED Stick Light
Many tools have onboard LED lights that make working in low-light scenarios a breeze, but that's not the case with everything. If you're struggling with seeing, the Milwaukee LED stick light can be a game-changer. Not only handy for working on a motorcycle, this tool illuminates your work area for any task, so you can get a lot of use if you're a constant DIYer. This light is sold at Home Depot for $54.97.
With more than 460 user scores, the Milwaukee LED light has a 4.7 out of five rating. The light has a clip that lets it hang from overhead or attach directly to a car hood. Working with a motorcycle won't have the luxury of a hood, but you should be able to place the light in a way that makes it very easy to see what you're doing. This is another example of something having many uses, so you'll quickly get your money's worth.
Milwaukee M12 12V Lithium-Ion Cordless Rotary Tool
If you're planning on switching out your exhaust with a new one, a Dremel or rotary tool can make quick work of your old pipe by cutting right through it. The Milwaukee 12V rotary tool comes in handy there, and it can be used to cut through all sorts of piping, making it good for more than just working on a motorcycle. Milwaukee's rotary tool is available at Home Depot for $99 for the tool alone. It's part of the M12 line, which means you can use another battery that's part of the line with this tool to save some money.
The user scores for Milwaukee's rotary tool come in with a 4.3 out of five rating on Home Depot's website, with more than 1,200 reviewers. Buyers note it's good for cutting all types of pipe, so don't be afraid to use it on home remodels on top of motorcycle repairs or mods. Rotary tools are also fine choices for working with an engine. Something to note is the rotary tool will go a lot slower than the Milwaukee die grinder would. The downside is the die grinder comes in at $219, so it's more than double the price. If you're working with exhaust pipes often, a die grinder could ultimately be the better investment.
Why were these six tools chosen?
All six of the tools on this list are Milwaukee products backed by high user scores and readily available at Home Depot. While power tools aren't the cheapest, you'll notice Milwaukee is much more affordable than many other brands; there are many benefits to buying into the ecosystem.
Perhaps the biggest reason to buy Milwaukee tools is to get into the M12 or M18 line, both of which let you reuse 12V or 18V batteries part of the same line. This has since become a big part of the brand's long-running history, and the majority of the tools featured on this list are part of one of those two lines. On top of that, these power tools have more uses outside of motorcycle repairs, so you should find some use for them when you're not working on your bike.