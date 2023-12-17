Winterizing Your Motorcycle: Essential Tips For Cold Weather Storage

When the snow starts falling and the temperature starts dropping, it means that motorcycle-riding season is officially over. It's tragic, but you'll have to put your two-wheeled friend away until things start warming up again. However, doing this is not as simple as sticking your motorcycle in the garage and wishing it well, or even worse, leaving it outside without any kind of protective covering.

Intense cold is a natural enemy of precision machinery like motorcycles. If you just leave your motorcycle hanging for the winter without properly preparing it, you could find it damaged and diminished when you return to it in the spring. To ensure this doesn't happen, you need to take the proper steps to winterize your motorcycle, ensuring it can withstand the cold weather in storage and be ready to ride again when things thaw out. This includes utilizing the right equipment, finding the right storage spots, and checking off a few chores.