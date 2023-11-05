The Reason Car Batteries Are More Likely To Die In The Winter (And How To Prevent It)

If you want to keep your battery from failing in the cold season, there are a few proactive measures you can take to preserve it.

Firstly, always endeavor to park your car in a covered location like a garage. This will help to keep the car and its components insulated, preserving its ambient heat. If that's not an option, you can also cover it up with an insulated vehicle cover for a similar effect. You should also try not to park on soft surfaces like dirt, as that will siphon away the car's heat.

If your battery is already getting on in years, you should periodically pop the car's hood and give it a quick look-over for corrosion. If there's even a little corrosion on the battery, extreme cold will exacerbate it further and cause a faster breakdown, so clean the corrosion immediately.

Finally, if possible, try not to use the battery-powered elements of your car where you can. Leave the high beams off and unplug any device chargers. Reducing the overall load on the battery can help to compensate for its reduced charge while it's cold out.

Remember, if you're ever uncertain about the health of your battery, visit your local licensed mechanic and have them give it a once-over.