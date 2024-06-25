2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Review: For Track Rats And Sport Bike Newbies Alike

Very few new motorcycle launches over the last two years managed to pique my interest quite as much as the highly anticipated Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR. Despite slotting in with a 399cc engine–the same displacement as the more entry-level Ninja 400–the ZX-4RR arrived packed to the brim with a ton of features in addition to a screaming inline-four capable of revving above 16,000 RPM, all while priced below $10,000. So of course, I jumped at the chance when Kawasaki recently invited me to Streets of Willow for a day proving the ZX-4RR's capabilities as the perfect motorcycle for sport bike beginners and track rats alike.

On paper, that engine marks the single biggest difference that sets the new ZX-4RR apart from the more basic Ninja 400, bumping output from 44 horsepower out of a parallel twin to 79 horsepower from the inline-four fed by a nifty ram air setup. Torque for the four-cylinder mill also peaks at 29 lb-ft, when wound up to a ridiculous 13,000 RPM.

Almost more importantly, though, the 2024 ZX-4RR ABS arrives fully featured with all the track goodies, including an up and down quickshifter, an assist/slipper clutch, easily adjustable suspension, selectable traction control and ABS settings, smartphone connectivity, and four ride modes displayed on a 4.3-inch screen. There's even a lap timer button right on the left thumb switchgear—clearly, Kawasaki wants to attract dedicated track riders, but with dual 290-millimeter front brake rotors, slightly less aggressive seat and handlebar ergonomics, and a relatively tame exhaust in stock form, the ZX-4RR also positions well as a sport bike for riders on a budget.