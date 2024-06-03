Is Kawasaki's Ninja 400 A Good Bike For Beginners? Here's What You Need To Know

The Kawasaki Ninja is one the brand's most famous motorcycles, but not all of them are created equal. There are many different Ninjas designed for specific riders, and it can be difficult to pinpoint what's best for a beginner who is just getting started. For example, the Ninja 400 and 650 carry the same name, but they are very different bikes. Numerous factors come into play for newcomers, such as weight, engine size and speed, and pricing. These are all things that apply to veterans too, but it's tough to buy an expensive bike without knowing if you even like riding.

Luckily, the Kawasaki Ninja 400 is lightweight at 361.6 pounds (366 pounds with ABS), fast but not blazingly fast with a top speed of about 105 mph, and comes in at an affordable price of $5,299 for the base model. These factors all make it a serviceable starter bike that let you grow as a rider. If you want additional safety with the anti-lock braking system (ABS), you can spend an extra $400 on top of the MSRP of the base model. Essentially, ABS prevents your tires from locking up and skidding. Its functionality isn't perfect, but it's generally better to have it than not.