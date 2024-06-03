Is Kawasaki's Ninja 400 A Good Bike For Beginners? Here's What You Need To Know
The Kawasaki Ninja is one the brand's most famous motorcycles, but not all of them are created equal. There are many different Ninjas designed for specific riders, and it can be difficult to pinpoint what's best for a beginner who is just getting started. For example, the Ninja 400 and 650 carry the same name, but they are very different bikes. Numerous factors come into play for newcomers, such as weight, engine size and speed, and pricing. These are all things that apply to veterans too, but it's tough to buy an expensive bike without knowing if you even like riding.
Luckily, the Kawasaki Ninja 400 is lightweight at 361.6 pounds (366 pounds with ABS), fast but not blazingly fast with a top speed of about 105 mph, and comes in at an affordable price of $5,299 for the base model. These factors all make it a serviceable starter bike that let you grow as a rider. If you want additional safety with the anti-lock braking system (ABS), you can spend an extra $400 on top of the MSRP of the base model. Essentially, ABS prevents your tires from locking up and skidding. Its functionality isn't perfect, but it's generally better to have it than not.
The Kawasaki Ninja 400 is a solid choice for new riders
If you look at the bike's product page on Kawasaki's website, you'll see the Ninja 400 comes with the brand's New Rider Friendly branding. While it carries that title, not everybody is sold on it being the perfect starter bike. Kawasaki built the Ninja 400 with a larger engine to address the concern of riders outgrowing their first bike too quickly, and increasing the engine displacement of the outgoing Ninja 300 in 2018 from 296cc to 399cc in the Ninja 400 was a good way to do that.
RevZilla notes in a first ride of the 2022 model year Ninja 400 that the bike has a more premium feel than expected while wondering if it could be overwhelming for a beginner. Manufacturers have been targeting newer riders with small displacement engines, and the Ninja 400 represents a sizable leap over the likes of the Honda CB300R, Yamaha YZF-R3, and the now-retired Ninja 300. You'll start to feel that extra power as you shift into higher gears, and it can result in a difficult, but not impossible, experience if you're brand-new to riding.
The 31-inch seat height, lightweight build, and relaxed riding position are all benefits for new riders. Combined with the extra strength offered by the engine so riders can grow with the bike make it safe to say this is a solid motorcycle for a beginner.
Alternatives to the Kawasaki Ninja 400
With the higher displacement engine giving some new riders pause, there are a few alternatives to the Ninja 400. Within Kawasaki itself, there aren't any smaller Ninjas to look at, but if you leave its Sport line and take a look at other popular Kawasaki motorcycles for new riders, there's a lot to pick from. The Versys-X 300 comes with a 296cc engine, weighs 385.9 pounds, and sports the same New Rider Friendly tag as the Ninja 400. Its MSRP is $6,199, so it's competitive in pricing too.
Outside of Kawasaki, the Honda CB300R is available for $5,149, has a chassis made for better handling and comfort, and has a respectable 286cc engine. In RevZilla's 2019 first ride of the Honda, it noted it's a solid beginner bike, but its big challenge is standing out from the Ninja 400. The downside of the CB300R is that it can be outgrown while the Ninja 400 packs a little more punch a new rider can grow into. The CB300R is the less expensive of the two, and both are good picks for beginners.
How we determined the Ninja 400 is a good bike for beginners
The Kawasaki Ninja 400 is an affordable bike that comes in at less than $6,000, so it's a fine choice for anybody looking to dip their toes into riding without breaking the bank. It has enough speed to keep up with highway traffic with a little extra headroom for passing cars in the fast lane, so there's no concern about sticking to city streets like you might have with a 125cc bike. Many publications like RevZilla and Cycle World speak fondly of the bike for new riders, and it's also something that can benefit veterans thanks to the 399cc engine.
With beginner bikes homing in on lower displacement engines, the Ninja 400 hits a nice middle ground that gives good performance at an affordable price. Kawasaki bikes come with a 12-month limited warranty, so you're covered if you run into trouble with your bike during your first year, ensuring you won't be throwing money down the drain.