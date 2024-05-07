12 Of The Most Fuel Efficient Motorcycles, Ranked
Riding a motorcycle isn't just a mode of transportation — it's an act of liberation. There's something uniquely exhilarating about tearing down the open road, the world blurring into a kaleidoscope of colors as the wind fills you with a sense of freedom.
Still, as any seasoned rider knows, choosing the right motorcycle for these adventures is no small feat, especially for those of us who dream of balancing power with fuel efficiency. After all, there's a certain kind of heartache only a biker knows when the fuel gauge needle begins its descent towards E, leaving you to play a high-stakes game of range roulette with the dwindling drops in our tanks.
When you're riding, the last thing you want is the shadow of an empty tank looming over your adventure. This article ranks the top 12 most fuel-efficient motorcycles on the market. To accomplish this, we refer to a combination of rider reviews, data gathered from the number of times riders had to fill up, the total miles tracked, and the brand manufacturer's reported MPG. The higher the MPG, the more fuel-efficient. So, let's get into gear and see which motorcycles made the cut.
Honda CB300R ABS
The 2024 Honda CB300R ABS is a perfect combo of style and thrill that makes it on the list as one of the most fuel-efficient motorcycles currently available. This compact, lightweight machine is a minimalist's dream steed that operates with the quiet precision of a Swiss watch –- albeit with fewer moving parts. The CB300R features elements such as a high-density core radiator, low-friction piston rings, and an iridium spark plug to help maximize fuel efficiency.
This bike's intake and exhaust systems are optimized to cut through the air, all of which enhances the throttle response. Also, the 2024 Honda CB300R ABS is a versatile and agile motorcycle designed to perform well in various riding conditions, so much so that it's even ranked as one of the top motorcycles for new riders.
The CB300R's design combines inspiration from the earlier CB1000R model and injects a fresh, contemporary spin on the modern street bike. Plus, that all-blacked-out color just looks mean! This fuel-efficient motorcycle is anchored by a compact 286cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that gets about 73 MPG.
Suzuki GSX250R ABS 2024
The 2024 Suzuki GSX250R ABS is a popular choice among riders looking for a stylish yet efficient motorcycle. Marrying style and substance, this efficiency is primarily attributed to its precision-engineered powertrain and feather-light chassis. At the core of the GSX250R is a 248cc four-stroke liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine.
It provides the bike's ability to deliver a responsive, broad power band with a fuel economy of approximately 73 MPG. With a generous four gallon fuel tank, the GSX250R ABS has a range of over 250 miles, making it a rare occasion when you do need to stop and fill up. To make sure you get maximum combustion, the bike features an advanced fuel injection system that optimizes fuel delivery based on speed and throttle position. This system, combined with its aerodynamic design, allows the GSX250R to achieve great mileage, making it an economical choice.
The GSX250R takes inspiration from its more muscular siblings in the GSX line, rocking a sharp façade typical of Suzuki's sport bike lineage. This enhances the sporty appearance and improves aerodynamics, leading to better fuel efficiency.
Royal Enfield Classic 350
The Royal Enfield Classic 350's fuel efficiency is an added bonus to a motorbike already considered a classic with a rich history of tradition and craftsmanship. Even though the bike's got its vintage charm, it comes with modern additions that add to its fuel efficiency which can give riders up to a 222-mile range at around 79 MPG.
The bike comes in on the heavier side compared to other fuel-efficient rides at around 429 lbs. However, despite this weight, the 349cc single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-oil-cooled engine delivers a max of 6,100rpm and can reach speeds of around 71 mph. The engine produces approximately 20.2 horsepower and 27 Nm of torque to strike a balance between power and fuel efficiency. With such a laid-back engine, the Classic 350 focuses on delivering power smoothly and steadily, which makes it ideal for relaxed cruising.
The Classic 350 is considered one of the best models Royal Enfield ever made. It is designed with an iconic post-war British motorcycle silhouette, a rounded headlamp, a hallmark teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and classic spoked wheels for a truly stylish ride. This motorcycle is a popular choice for fans of classic styling who want a dependable daily commuter. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is also surprisingly cheap.
Honda CB125R
Honda makes the list of fuel-efficient motorbikes again with the CB125R. Although considered an entry-level bike, it's designed for those seeking style, accessibility, and an efficient ride. It's favored by urban commuters who are looking to minimize the cost of filling up at the pump, zip around town, and enjoy maneuverability in tight spaces.
Its style, a neo-cafe racer look, is equally matched with substance -– the CB125R is equipped with a fuel-injected, single-cylinder, four-stroke 125cc engine that's super lightweight. According to Fuelly, the CB125R offers impressive mileage at around 88 MPG.
Despite being on the smaller side, the CB125R can hit a top speed of 75 mph and includes a six-speed transmission, which is a rarity in the 125cc class. This feature allows for better control over power output and fuel economy. For experienced riders seeking a nimble city bike, the CB125R provides quick acceleration and a smooth riding experience.
Honda SH300i
The closest thing on our list to a true scooter, the Honda SH300i is a popular choice for urban riders looking for something that is both agile and economical. It's a smart choice for commuters looking to zip around while reducing fuel expenses and their carbon footprint. The motorbike features Honda's PGM-FI (Programmed Fuel Injection) technology, which offers precision fuel metering and optimum combustion.
Another feature is the start-stop system that turns the engine off automatically when you're sitting still, which is particularly useful when you're stuck in stop-and-go city traffic. The SH300i also has a sleek, modern design that combines a compact frame with a low center of gravity to handle tight spaces.
This automatic transmission bike, ideal for both new and seasoned riders, still packs a punch and is equipped with a 279cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine that can produce around 25 horsepower. The SH300i gets an impressive 94 MPG and has a 2.38 gallon fuel tank, giving it a riding range of over 155 miles.
Honda PCX150
Following the focus on city mobility, the Honda PCX150 is an exceptionally fuel-efficient bike. Daily commuters who need to zip around urban areas get Honda's PGM-FI (Program Fuel Injection) and Idle Stop Technology to provide optimum mileage per gallon for typical stop-and-go traffic.
It has a light frame yet powerful 156.9cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled four-stroke engine. The PCX150 has a V-Matic automatic transmission ideal for both new and experienced riders, so there is no need to manually shift gears. The engine delivers 15 HP and a peak torque of 11 lbs per foot.
The PCX150 has excellent fuel economy. According to Fuelly, riders have reported data that indicates buyers can expect around 96 MPG from this bike. Overall, the PCX150 is a popular choice for riders looking for a stylish, efficient, and comfortable ride. Ideal for both the daily commute and more leisurely rides around town without having to stress about the fuel gauge hovering over empty.
Yamaha YBR125
The Yamaha YBR125 is a reliable, simple, and fuel-efficient motorcycle. It has a fuel-injected, single-cylinder, air-cooled, four-stroke 124cc engine that typically gets around 80 to 100 MPG. According to Fuelly, riders of the 2016 YBR125 report an average of 97 MPG. Considering the tank's fuel capacity is 3.43 gallons, this strong fuel efficiency means that you can spend more time on the road covering a lot of ground for cheap.
The YBR125 is suitable for city riding, as well as light highway use, but it's not designed for speed demons, but more so for those looking for just a smooth and reliable ride. Its lightweight design, coming in at around 250 lbs, is excellent for beginners as the engine provides a manageable output of around 10 horsepower.
Whether for commuting, learning to ride, or simply enjoying the freedom of two wheels, the YBR125 is a fuel-efficient option that won't break the bank.
Honda PCX125
We've already mentioned the Honda PCX150 on this list, and while the PCX125 is similar, the smaller liquid-cooled, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine size makes it a standout motorbike in the 125cc class. It has a sophisticated design and even greater fuel efficiency than the PCX150, pushing above 100 MPG. According to Motor Cycle News, the average fuel consumption for the 2021 PCX125 is 100.3 MPG, with some readers even reporting fuel efficiency rates as high as 127 MPG for slower commutes.
Honda and fuel efficiency are just about synonymous. The innovative eSP (Enhanced Smart Power) technology optimizes the PCX125's fuel consumption, and the Idling Stop Feature, which cuts the engine off after three seconds of sitting idle, solidifies it as one of the most fuel-efficient bikes in its class. The PCX125 is also supported by a V-Matic automatic transmission, which makes it ideal for riders of all experience levels.
Yamaha NMAX 125
As we approach the end of this list, we'll be entering the 100+ MPG territory and really seeing what these motorcycles can do. According to Motor Cycle News, the Yamaha NMAX 125 is one of those motorbikes that gets excellent fuel efficiency, boasting a 128 MPG and a range of over 200 miles.
The NMAX 125 is equipped with Yamaha's Blue Core technology, which optimizes fuel consumption and enhances engine performance. The NMAX 125 also has a start-stop system, typical of other 125cc models, that automatically shuts off the engine when idle, reducing unnecessary fuel consumption and emissions.
There's no need for manual shifting, as the bike has a smooth V-belt automatic transmission. The NMAX is ideal for the city and provides enough power to handle daily commutes. Another added feature is the Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system, which provides optimal power at all engine speeds. This enhances the riding experience by making acceleration smooth and responsive.
Honda CB125F
Honda has invested heavily in crafting high-quality, lightweight, frictionless builds that provide some of the most fuel-efficient motorcycles on the planet. The CB125F's fuel efficiency comes in at a whopping 156 MPG, giving it a potential range of over 435 miles from a three gallon fuel tank.
This entry-level bike is prime for budget-conscious riders. The CB125F is equipped with a fuel-efficient air-cooled 124cc single-cylinder engine and, like the other Honda models, is enhanced by the advanced PGM-FI. Depending on riding conditions, this bike can achieve upwards of over 100 miles per gallon, making it incredibly economical for daily commuting and general city travel. There is also an eco-friendly indicator on the dashboard to help riders maximize their fuel efficiency.
It also helps that the CB125F has a distinctive look with its blacked-out engine, broad-shouldered fuel tank, and angular nose, adding to its stylish way of getting around town.
Honda Grom ABS 2024
The Honda Grom ABS 2024 is remarkably fuel-efficient and one of the most affordable mini motorcycles you can buy. This little guy has a seat height of 30 inches, weighs 224 lbs, boasts a fuel economy of 166.5 MPG, and has a fuel tank capacity of 1.6 gallons. Just like other Honda models, its 124cc air-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine comes with PGM-FI.
The GROM is a small manual five-speed motorcycle that packs a punch and is a popular choice among new riders due to its low seat height and dimensions. The peppiness and fun-to-ride vibe that this bike exudes makes it a favorite. It's definitely one of the more modular models Honda has put out.
The GROM's combination of the agility of a scooter with the thrill and excitement of a motorcycle, paired with just how fuel-efficient it is, makes it one of the most economical rides on this list.
Honda Monkey ABS 2024
Drum roll. The Honda Money ABS 2024 is the most fuel-efficient and affordable mini motorcycle on this list. This motorbike doesn't monkey around — it's got all the specs to complement max performance. It has a 1.5-gallon tank, weighs 229 lbs, and has a seat height similar to the GROM at 30.5 inches. All of that helps this little guy gets around 169 MPG.
The Monkey ABS is a throwback retro motorbike that combines classic styling from the '60s with modern tech. Powered by a 125cc air-cooled, single-cylinder fuel-injected engine, riders can easily get over 100 miles to the gallon, making it ideal for short city trips and light riding without frequently having to stop. It's super easy to operate, too, with a four-speed gearbox suitable for beginners looking for a simple yet fun ride.
The 2024 Honda Monkey ABS is more than just a motorcycle, it's a piece of motorcycling culture that combines joy, utility, and efficiency in a small and fun package.