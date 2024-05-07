12 Of The Most Fuel Efficient Motorcycles, Ranked

Riding a motorcycle isn't just a mode of transportation — it's an act of liberation. There's something uniquely exhilarating about tearing down the open road, the world blurring into a kaleidoscope of colors as the wind fills you with a sense of freedom.

Still, as any seasoned rider knows, choosing the right motorcycle for these adventures is no small feat, especially for those of us who dream of balancing power with fuel efficiency. After all, there's a certain kind of heartache only a biker knows when the fuel gauge needle begins its descent towards E, leaving you to play a high-stakes game of range roulette with the dwindling drops in our tanks.

When you're riding, the last thing you want is the shadow of an empty tank looming over your adventure. This article ranks the top 12 most fuel-efficient motorcycles on the market. To accomplish this, we refer to a combination of rider reviews, data gathered from the number of times riders had to fill up, the total miles tracked, and the brand manufacturer's reported MPG. The higher the MPG, the more fuel-efficient. So, let's get into gear and see which motorcycles made the cut.