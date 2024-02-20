5 Of The Best Budget-Friendly Mechanical Keyboards In 2024

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you have ever shopped for a mechanical keyboard, you know you are usually in for a costly purchase. Hovering around the $150 to $250 mark, these satisfyingly clicky, durable, and responsive boards may be pricey, but if you're a gamer, you know they're worth it.

While many mechanical boards are on the higher end of the price spectrum, some gems fall below the average cost while still delivering peak performance. With a solid, budget mechanical keyboard, many won't be able to tell the difference between a high-end, expensive keyboard. To help you find a budget-friendly and high-quality board, we've selected five of the best affordable keyboards on the market.

Our selection was chosen from a mix of hands-on experience and the collective thinking of the internet, which will be explained more at the end of the article. For now, let's take a look at some mechanical keyboards that won't break the bank.