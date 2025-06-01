This Portable Monitor Cuts One Of The Biggest Costs In 4K Gaming

Over the past few years, the trend of portable monitors has caught on, and with such fervor that even mainstream names in the computing segment have started offering them. While the benefits are apparent, a majority of portable monitors out there mostly cater to a "generalist utilitarian" audience instead of the high-end or niche segment.

Advertisement

For example, you can find a few high-resolution options out there, but they will have you compromise on the display fluidity. And whatever few high-refresh rate options are out there, they will keep the resolution figures close to the full-HD or slightly above the 2K figure. That leaves gaming enthusiasts in somewhat of a tricky situation. If you seek crisp visuals, you will have to live with low refresh rates that can't go beyond 60Hz, which really takes away from the fun of gaming.

After all, if your computer's processor and graphics card are supplying all those frames, why not see them unfold in all their buttery smooth motion glory on a screen? That's where the Acer PG1 portable monitor fills a crucial gap. It's one of those rare few portable monitors out there targeted squarely at gaming enthusiasts.

Advertisement

It offers a pixel-dense 4K resolution with a peak refresh rate of up to 200Hz. The asking price has been set at EUR 499 or £429, but the company hasn't officially revealed how much it is going to cost in the US. But given the historical pricing strategy in the PC segment, we are expecting the Acer device to cost somewhere around $500.