The Biggest Reason Why Printer Companies Don't Like It When You Buy Third-Party Compatible Ink

Even if you use a printer every day, it's easy to overlook how advanced these devices have become. With the click of a button, you can print just about anything, from simple documents to high-quality images, with precision. If there's one component crucial to print quality, it's the ink. And as you continue using your printer, you'll need to replace it from time to time. But which one should you pick? Should you go with the name-brand product or a third-party, aftermarket alternative? If you choose the latter, your printer company may not be thrilled, and there's a good reason for that.

One of the biggest advantages of using third-party ink is cost savings. In some cases, you can find off-brand inks for your printer at half the price of those offered by the printer manufacturer. However, printer companies go to great lengths to discourage consumers from opting for cheaper, third-party inks. For instance, HP has been known to push software updates on certain models that trigger errors when non-HP ink is detected.

Below, we'll explain why printer manufacturers discourage the use of third-party ink and whether it's a safe option for your printer.