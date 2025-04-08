The Biggest Reason Why Printer Companies Don't Like It When You Buy Third-Party Compatible Ink
Even if you use a printer every day, it's easy to overlook how advanced these devices have become. With the click of a button, you can print just about anything, from simple documents to high-quality images, with precision. If there's one component crucial to print quality, it's the ink. And as you continue using your printer, you'll need to replace it from time to time. But which one should you pick? Should you go with the name-brand product or a third-party, aftermarket alternative? If you choose the latter, your printer company may not be thrilled, and there's a good reason for that.
One of the biggest advantages of using third-party ink is cost savings. In some cases, you can find off-brand inks for your printer at half the price of those offered by the printer manufacturer. However, printer companies go to great lengths to discourage consumers from opting for cheaper, third-party inks. For instance, HP has been known to push software updates on certain models that trigger errors when non-HP ink is detected.
Below, we'll explain why printer manufacturers discourage the use of third-party ink and whether it's a safe option for your printer.
Printer companies lose money when you use third-party compatible ink
Most printer companies don't make much, if any, profit when you buy their printer. In some cases, they even sell them at a loss. So, it's no surprise that when you shop for budget-friendly printers, you'll see options under $100, with some priced as low as $50. It's the classic "razor and blades" business model, where companies aim to make the real profit from selling the ink over the printer's lifetime. This also helps them recover the costs of research and development that go into making both the printer and ink. As a result, when you opt for a cheaper, aftermarket ink, printer manufacturers lose a significant portion of their revenue.
Companies often highlight potential drawbacks of using third-party inks, such as reduced print quality, lower page yield, higher failure rates, and more. However, in reality, you're unlikely to notice a significant difference. These warnings are often intended to instill doubt in consumers and get them to buy branded ink cartridges. HP also warns that using the off-brand inks may void the printer's warranty. Thankfully, in the US, the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act protects your right to use third-party inks. Under this law, printer manufacturers must prove that third-party ink caused the damage in order to void the warranty, so you don't have to worry about that.