5 Reasons Why You Should Start Printing Your Smartphone Photos

As smartphone cameras continue to improve with each new generation of phones, a cottage industry has sprung up around printing those photos. Not so long ago, there wouldn't have been much point in doing so, as older phones took shabby photos, but as tech companies continue to pack powerful lenses and even more powerful software to process images. Recently, we have reached a point where printed smartphone photos look good enough to pin on the fridge.

Printing smartphone photos has become something of a trend, with brands like Kodak and Polaroid offering some of the best mini photo printers that connect to a smartphone over Bluetooth and spit out freshly inked (or even ink-free) memories. Additionally, services like Google Photos offer printing services that, while not as instant, will ship your printed photos to you in the form of single prints or even entire photo albums.

However, some may question the value of gadgets and services, wondering what benefits there are to printing smartphone photos. After all, you've got access to those photos from your phone or computer whenever you like. But in fact, there are a variety of reasons you may want to preserve your smartphone photos in the physical realm, like hanging them around your home or creating thoughtful gifts for friends and family. So, here are the top reasons you should start printing your smartphone photos.

