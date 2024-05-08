5 Of The Best Mini Photo Printers In 2024

It's hard to think about instantaneous photo development without thinking of the name Polaroid. The company was founded in 1937, and while its instant film cameras have gone in and out of fashion several times over the years, Polaroid continues to maintain a presence in the photography industry.

One of the ways Polaroid has continued the legacy of its iconic cameras is with its Hi-Print Gen 2 Pocket Photo Printer. This is a fully portable printer that comes with a built-in 640mAh rechargeable battery, so you can use it even while camping or in any other situation where you might not have a power outlet readily available. It prints 2"x3" onto sticky-backed photo paper. It connects to both Apple and Android smart devices via Bluetooth and comes with an app that allows you to "Add filters, stamps, and text to customize your digital shots before printing and sticking in analog."

William Harrel of PC Mag gave the Hi-Print 4 out of 5 stars in his review. Harrel did note that he would prefer if it could connect to your PC as well as your phone, and he held that the operating costs for the little printer were comparatively high — but he still seemed to think it was worth the price. "The Polaroid Hi-Print's exceptional print quality is reason enough to choose it over some of the others," he said. "If the small output size is just [what] you're after, and top-quality printing is not negotiable, the Hi-Print is among the best of its kind."