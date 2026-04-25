Costco Stopped Selling Xbox – But These Consoles Survived

If you've been to the electronics section in Costco or checked out its website lately, you might have noticed that Xbox Series X and S consoles have all but disappeared from the shelves. It's not just Xbox consoles specifically that are affected, either. In fact, no other Xbox products, including accessories, peripherals, and games, are currently being sold by the retailer.

Costco hasn't publicly shared the reason for no longer stocking or selling any Xbox products at its stores. Save State Plus' Destin Legarie reached out to Costco for comment, to which the retailer reportedly replied that there were no plans to carry Xbox consoles going forward. GamesIndustry.biz claims to have been given a similar response by the Costco U.K. customer service.

The webpage that formerly displayed a list of Xbox consoles available at Costco now returns a generic error message. Reports shared by GamesIndustry.biz noted that Costco's U.K. stores seemed to stop stocking Xbox products sometime between June and August 2025, based on data recorded by the Wayback Machine. Checking for archived links for the Costco U.S. site produces similar results.

The good news is that Costco still stocks other kinds of consoles, games, and accessories. Fans of Sony and Nintendo products will find a decent selection of products readily available for those who have a Costco membership.