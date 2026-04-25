Costco Stopped Selling Xbox – But These Consoles Survived
If you've been to the electronics section in Costco or checked out its website lately, you might have noticed that Xbox Series X and S consoles have all but disappeared from the shelves. It's not just Xbox consoles specifically that are affected, either. In fact, no other Xbox products, including accessories, peripherals, and games, are currently being sold by the retailer.
Costco hasn't publicly shared the reason for no longer stocking or selling any Xbox products at its stores. Save State Plus' Destin Legarie reached out to Costco for comment, to which the retailer reportedly replied that there were no plans to carry Xbox consoles going forward. GamesIndustry.biz claims to have been given a similar response by the Costco U.K. customer service.
The webpage that formerly displayed a list of Xbox consoles available at Costco now returns a generic error message. Reports shared by GamesIndustry.biz noted that Costco's U.K. stores seemed to stop stocking Xbox products sometime between June and August 2025, based on data recorded by the Wayback Machine. Checking for archived links for the Costco U.S. site produces similar results.
The good news is that Costco still stocks other kinds of consoles, games, and accessories. Fans of Sony and Nintendo products will find a decent selection of products readily available for those who have a Costco membership.
You can still get Sony PlayStation products at Costco
Unlike the Xbox Series X/S, you can still buy a PlayStation 5 at Costco. The retailer stocks two bundles, each with a console and a DualSense controller. The choice comes down to picking whether you want a console that can run discs or one that can only run digital content. If you collect physical copies of games or want to use your PS5 to play Blu-rays or DVDs, make sure you pick the option that lets you use discs.
Costco also stocks a variety of other PlayStation products. You'll find DualSense controllers and charging stations, a PlayStation Portal remote player bundle, and a Logitech G Driving Force racing simulator bundle, which includes a steering wheel, pedals, and shifter compatible with the PS5.
Alongside peripherals and accessories, you can also get gift card multipacks to use with the PlayStation Store. There are also physical editions of some games, although the library isn't robust. Some items are only available online, though, so be aware that your mileage may vary if you head in-store.
Costco stocks the Nintendo Switch 2, but one key product seems to be missing
Costco still stocks a lot of Nintendo products, ranging from the actual Nintendo Switch console to games and controllers. An entire section of the store is dedicated to all things Nintendo, and it includes gift card bundles, physical games, and accessories, such as the Joy-Cons and the camera. One key product is missing from Costco's range: the original Nintendo Switch, which doesn't appear to be available online at the time of writing.
The Nintendo Switch section only has gift card bundles and games. Nintendo Switch 2 users can find interesting goodies in either section, as games released for the Nintendo Switch are backward compatible with the Switch 2. The two consoles also use the same Nintendo eShop, meaning that the gift cards are also compatible with either console.
The relatively new and upgraded Nintendo Switch 2 is still available from Costco, both online and in-store. It's stocked as a bundle, complete with a red Mario-branded Samsung 256GB microSD Express memory card and a 12-month membership to the Nintendo Switch Online with Expansion Pack subscription. The bundle also comes with all the other usual components you'd expect to get with the console, like a pair of Joy-Cons, a dock, and pretty much everything else you'd need.