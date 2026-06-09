Every Major Robot Lawn Mower Brand Ranked Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

How many hours do you spend taking care of your lawn each week? For some, especially those who would call their outdoor space a garden, no number is too high. They like spending time outside, embellishing decorative plants, taking care of a small patch of vegetables, and yes, mowing the lawn. But if you're part of the huge number of people who enjoy a neat lawn but not the work it requires, you may be interested in a robot lawn mower.

Robot mowers are the distant yard cousins of robot mops and vacuums. While the two species look nearly identical at a glance (a few big robot vacuum brands even make robot mowers), they're actually quite different. The mowers are equipped with blades, of course, but they also need to cover more ground on a single charge. They almost always use GPS and may even support cellular data, in case they move outside the Wi-Fi network. And they're a lot more expensive: This is a market where $1,000 is considered a small budget.

A robot lawn mower might look familiar even if you've never used one, but there are a few things worth learning about these machines before making your purchase. That's why we decided to take a deeper look at some of the major brands of robot mowers (and their most popular products) and rank them from worst to best.