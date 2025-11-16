The Best Push Mower Brand Available At Tractor Supply, According To Users
If you're currently looking for a new lawn mower, you're likely a bit overwhelmed by your options, as the major manufacturers each have several makes and models populating the lawn care market. But brand name selection is far from the only decision to make when it comes to your new mower, as you'll also need to decide between a gas-powered or battery-operated machine and, of course, a riding lawn mower or a walk-behind push model, along with various other less vital options.
Now, the good news is that you can likely limit the number of choices to make concerning your new lawn mower by first deciding where it is that you are going to purchase the machine. After all, brands tend to vary based on the retail environment, and retailers are not typically inclined to overwhelm their clientele with too many brand names. If you're looking to buy your lawn mower from the shareholder-controlled Tractor Supply Co., you still have 22 brands to choose from. But if you're eyeing a walk-behind push model, the options are reduced to 18.
That number may still be pretty high for some consumers, however, with the list including mowers from notable brands like Husqvarna, Troy-Bilt, Toro, CAT, Greenworks, and Black & Decker, as well as second-tier options like Worx, Yardmax, Sunjoe, Prorun, Yard Machines, Senix, Yard Force, Full Boar, Earthquake, Henx, Lithelli, and Wild Badger Power. But Greenworks appears to be the brand that TSC customers most prefer from that list.
Greenworks mowers are well liked by Tractor Supply customers
That status is not entirely surprising, as the Greenworks brand — which is owned by Globe Tools Group — has been gaining steam in the market for a few years now. It would seem that customer satisfaction may be a big part of that ascension, as three out of the Greenworks options being sold through Tractor Supply Co. are rated at least 4.6-stars. And just for the record, those ratings are based on thousands of reviews posted by real-world customers.
Even the lone sub-4.6-star-rated Greenworks mower is still relatively well-reviewed with an even 4-star rating, though that particular machine has earned just 21 reviews to date. In reality, it's Greenworks' 21-inch 60v and 22-inch 60v machines that are propping the brand up above the competition, with their solid star-ratings the result of 1319 and 1567 reviews respectively. And yes, at the time of this writing those marks are higher than any other mowers currently being sold at TCS, with Troy-Bilt's High Wheel Push Mower ranking highest among the gas-powered machines via a 4.5-star rating based on 843 reviews.
As for those two Greenworks mowers, the 21-inch model is selling for $499.99 and the 22-inch is listed for $449.99, so they are on the more expensive side of TSC's offerings. They do, however, earn high praise from many owners for their power, cutting precision, and battery life. Ditto for the 4.6-star rated $279.99 16-inch 40v G-Max model. But it should also be noted that some reviewers have noted that Greenworks mowers may suffer from battery and starting issues after little usage.
How we got here
The intent of this article is to provide consumers who are interested in purchasing a push lawn mower from Tractor Supply Co. insight into which brand currently available from the retailer most consistently earned positive reviews from their fellow consumers. In providing that consumer-based feedback, we pored over star ratings and reviews attributed the various mower brands and determined which has earned the most love from real-world customers. To make that determination, we prioritized the volume of positive reviews for well-rated mowers from each brand over the actual star ratings themselves. That means a mower with a 4.6-star rating based on more than 1,300 reviews may rank above a 5-star-rated mower with only 2.