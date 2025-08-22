Who Owns Greenworks And Where Are The Tools Made?
Given the glut of options currently available in the consumer tool market, it's getting difficult for one brand to stand apart from the others. As it is, color may be the best way to tell most brands apart, even if performance might be the preferred measure of a machine for manufacturers. The manufacture of eco-friendly options is also becoming a way for even the major tool manufacturers of the world to solidify their place in the global tool market. While Greenworks is, perhaps, not yet a legitimate part of that conversation, the brand is quickly becoming a significant player in the green tool game.
Greenworks is, of course, also one of the newer players in that increasingly crowded market segment, with the brand only recently marking its 20th Anniversary. In its two decades of existence, the brand has become one of the leaders in the industry-wide movement to make gas-powered tools a thing of the past without sacrificing any of their power. They've done so by prioritizing higher voltage devices, making tools that push the power to 40V, 60V, and even 80V or more.
As Greenworks stakes its claim in the eco-friendly tool market, so too does Globe Tools Group, the company that owns the brand. If you're unfamiliar with the Globe Group, it is a Chinese conglomerate that claims status as an industry leader in the development of lithium-ion tech.
Greenworks tools are made in Asia
For the record, Globe Tools Group also owns the Powerworks brand, as well as European tool maker Cramer. Globe Tools currently makes devices from those brands as well as Greenworks tools in a manufacturing plant in Changzhou, China, the same city in which its global headquarters is located. There, the company operates a state-of-the-art, 2.58 million square feet manufacturing facility where Greenworks tools are made – including a top-rated budget electric mower that's currently being sold at Walmart.
It's unclear whether the current uncertainty surrounding tariffs might affect how or where Greenworks-branded tools and devices are manufactured. Despite the unknown, the company continues to prominently promote the Greenworks brand in the North American market and beyond, claiming that the devices it sells on Amazon regularly sit atop bestseller lists.
As for Globe Tools Group's ownership stake in tools other than Greenworks, we'd point out that it is common these days for companies to invest in several different brands, even when they compete in the same market. For proof of that point, look no further than the Stanley Black and Decker conglomerate, which currently counts some 13 different tool brands among its various holdings. But in the case of Globe Tools, Greenworks continues to be positioned as the most notable brand in its current power tool portfolio.