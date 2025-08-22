Who Owns Greenworks And Where Are The Tools Made?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Given the glut of options currently available in the consumer tool market, it's getting difficult for one brand to stand apart from the others. As it is, color may be the best way to tell most brands apart, even if performance might be the preferred measure of a machine for manufacturers. The manufacture of eco-friendly options is also becoming a way for even the major tool manufacturers of the world to solidify their place in the global tool market. While Greenworks is, perhaps, not yet a legitimate part of that conversation, the brand is quickly becoming a significant player in the green tool game.

Greenworks is, of course, also one of the newer players in that increasingly crowded market segment, with the brand only recently marking its 20th Anniversary. In its two decades of existence, the brand has become one of the leaders in the industry-wide movement to make gas-powered tools a thing of the past without sacrificing any of their power. They've done so by prioritizing higher voltage devices, making tools that push the power to 40V, 60V, and even 80V or more.

As Greenworks stakes its claim in the eco-friendly tool market, so too does Globe Tools Group, the company that owns the brand. If you're unfamiliar with the Globe Group, it is a Chinese conglomerate that claims status as an industry leader in the development of lithium-ion tech.