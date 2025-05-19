Of All The Cheap Lawn Mowers Under $300 You Can Buy From Walmart, This Is The Top-Rated

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A well maintained and manicured lawn is one of the best ways to enhance the curb appeal of a home. Fortunately, there are plenty of choices from big name mower brands like Husqvarna, John Deer, and Toro, to name a few. In fact, we put together a list of every major lawn mower brand ranked worst to best.

Advertisement

However, when on a tight budget, sometimes going with a lesser-known manufacturer can provide some cost saving benefits. In the case of retail giant Walmart, according to user reviews, the Greenworks 18-inch Corded Electric 12 Amp Push Lawn Mower has not only over 1,000 reviews, but a 4.5 out of five-star rating. Even better, this push mower is listed at only $134, making it a bargain for homeowners with a light wallet.

This corded push mower is lightweight, at just over 45 pounds, and features a cutting swath of 18 inches, which can help speed up the job. The cutting deck is made from steel and can be adjusted using seven different height settings. While you may not have heard of Greenworks products before, it made our list of the most reliable push lawn mower brands ever built.

Advertisement