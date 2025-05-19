Of All The Cheap Lawn Mowers Under $300 You Can Buy From Walmart, This Is The Top-Rated
A well maintained and manicured lawn is one of the best ways to enhance the curb appeal of a home. Fortunately, there are plenty of choices from big name mower brands like Husqvarna, John Deer, and Toro, to name a few. In fact, we put together a list of every major lawn mower brand ranked worst to best.
However, when on a tight budget, sometimes going with a lesser-known manufacturer can provide some cost saving benefits. In the case of retail giant Walmart, according to user reviews, the Greenworks 18-inch Corded Electric 12 Amp Push Lawn Mower has not only over 1,000 reviews, but a 4.5 out of five-star rating. Even better, this push mower is listed at only $134, making it a bargain for homeowners with a light wallet.
This corded push mower is lightweight, at just over 45 pounds, and features a cutting swath of 18 inches, which can help speed up the job. The cutting deck is made from steel and can be adjusted using seven different height settings. While you may not have heard of Greenworks products before, it made our list of the most reliable push lawn mower brands ever built.
What reviewers are saying about it
With around 74% of reviews giving this Walmart push mower a perfect score, there isn't a shortage of positive comments. For instance, several reviews tout the mowers ease of use, such as one reviewer (via Walmart) who stated, "Being [a] 65 y/o lady, tired of messing with [a] gas mower I thought I would try one of these. This mower is light weight, [and] easy to maneuver."
Another big positive among users was the fact that there was no pull string starter mechanism. Instead, once plugged into an outlet, the electric mower powers on with the push of a button. Anyone who has toiled over a stubborn mower, knows the frustrating experience of repeatedly pulling the string only to hear a putter before a gasoline engine refuses to start.
One aspect of this Greenworks mower that received mixed feedback was the cord. Some reviewers complimented the fact that with a plug-in cord, they would no longer experience a dead cordless battery before the job was finished. However, other users explained that the extension cord would take time to get used to, it was awkward, and required constant attention to keep it out of the way. Of course, after cutting the grass is complete, you'll need to put everything neatly away, using the most efficient way to wrap an extension cord.
A few things to keep in mind with the Greenworks 12-amp push mower
While a top-rated choice in the under $300 price bracket, the Greenworks corded push mower may present a few problems. For instance, unless you happen to have one lying around, you'll need to invest in a proper extension cord in order to safely use the mower, which will add to the overall cost. You'll need something like the 25 ft – 14 Gauge Heavy Duty Extension Cord for $48.47 in order to adequately power the 12-amp Greenworks mower.
For longer extension cords, you might need a larger gauge to counteract voltage drop, which can cost much more. It's critical the cord is not only rated for use outdoors, but also that it's a bright color you'll be able to easily spot in the grass while mowing.
Unfortunately, while you'll have a continual power source being plugged in, you're essentially tethered to an outlet, limiting the area you can cover. It's for this reason that this mower is only practical for smaller lawns, as once the extension cord becomes taught, you've reached the limit. And before you consider incorporating another electrical cable, among the devices you should never plug into an extension cord are other extension cords.