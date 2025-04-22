This May Be The Most Efficient Way To Wrap An Extension Cord

Having the correct extension cord on hand is vital whenever you need power but find yourself too far from the nearest electrical outlet. But even as valuable as an extension cord can be to safely power everything from a television to power tools and even some high-tech camping gear, they can be frustrating if not properly wrapped for storage. Failure to do so will, invariably, leave them tied up in knots that require untangling for before their next use.

Advertisement

Untangling an improperly stored extension cord is not only frustrating, but can also be time-consuming. It's all the more annoying as tangled cords are easy to avoid when you use proper methods to wrap them for storage. While there are several methods for properly wrapping an extension cord, we the over-the-elbow approach is preferable to many, as it's easy to learn and effective in avoiding tangles. Follow these steps to elbow wrap an extension cord.

Take one end of the cord in your hand. Hold your arm out, folded up at the elbow at a 90-degree angle. Wrap the slack cord around your elbow, securing it at every pass with the crook of your thumb and pointer finger. With a few inches left, begin wrapping the leftover cord around the looped cord. When that wrap is tight, secure it in place by plugging the male and female plug connectors together.

Your extension cord is now wrapped for storage. And yes, it should be tangle free the next time you need it.