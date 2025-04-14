Can You Plug A TV Into An Extension Cord?

Modern-day smart TVs typically consume up to 100 watts of power, which is significantly less than other common home appliances like coffee makers and mixers. Extension cords, in general, are capable of handling up to 15 amps or 1800 watts of power. This means you can plug your TV into an extension cord, as it requires far less power than the limit.

However, you still need to avoid common mistakes when using extension cords. For instance, you should never connect two extension cords to increase the length. Additionally, you should avoid using the extension cord with large appliances, bending the cord while it's in use, or using one with a damaged cable.

Most manufacturers also strongly warn against overloading an extension cord with too many devices, as it can be a fire hazard. Finally, you should keep in mind that not all extension cords are created equal, so it's important to choose the right one to avoid electrical shocks or potential damage to your expensive TV.