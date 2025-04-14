Can You Plug A TV Into An Extension Cord?
Your home is likely filled with electronic devices, whether it's household appliances like TVs, lamps, microwaves, and smart speakers or personal gadgets like smartphones, computers, headphones, and smartwatches. With so many devices around, you might often find yourself using an extension cord or power strip to compensate for short cable lengths or power multiple devices at once. So, the question might pop into your head: is it safe to plug your TV into an extension cord?
Despite the convenience, there are several devices you should avoid plugging into a power strip. These include large kitchen appliances, hair styling tools, corded power tools, and other power-hungry devices. That said, extension cords are generally safe for low-wattage devices. This makes them safe to use with smartphone chargers, routers, lamps, and even televisions. So, regardless of your TV's type, size, or brand, you can safely use it with an extension cord without any issues as long as you follow general electrical safety tips.
Yes, it is safe to plug a TV into an extension cord
Modern-day smart TVs typically consume up to 100 watts of power, which is significantly less than other common home appliances like coffee makers and mixers. Extension cords, in general, are capable of handling up to 15 amps or 1800 watts of power. This means you can plug your TV into an extension cord, as it requires far less power than the limit.
However, you still need to avoid common mistakes when using extension cords. For instance, you should never connect two extension cords to increase the length. Additionally, you should avoid using the extension cord with large appliances, bending the cord while it's in use, or using one with a damaged cable.
Most manufacturers also strongly warn against overloading an extension cord with too many devices, as it can be a fire hazard. Finally, you should keep in mind that not all extension cords are created equal, so it's important to choose the right one to avoid electrical shocks or potential damage to your expensive TV.