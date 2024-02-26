5 Of The Best Web Browser Apps For Android In 2024

One of the first smartphones, the iPhone, was launched as not just a multimedia device but one that could browse the internet anytime and anywhere. Fast forward to 2024, and smartphones have come a long way in processing power and screen sizes, making them more than ideal for scanning the depths of the World Wide Web. Android phones, in particular, are great for surfing the web, given their multitasking and split-screen capabilities.

Every phone comes with a preinstalled browser app that lets you connect to the internet. Samsung phones, for example, come with the Samsung Internet Browser, while a good majority of other Android handsets offer Google Chrome as the default option. Luckily, you don't need to stick to what's been offered if you don't enjoy the experience. The Google Play Store is home to millions of applications, among which are dozens of competent web browsers.

Some browsers advertise a lightweight and privacy-focused environment, while others boast a slew of useful features that make reading content and accessing web pages on a phone much easier. Be it for glancing over the news or trying to run a heavy website, here are some of the best web browser apps for Android that you should be using in 2024.