DuckDuckGo's Privacy Browser Enters Open Beta On Windows - Here's How To Try It Out

For most of its existence, DuckDuckGo was mostly known for its privacy-focused search engine, which often made for a great Google alternative. In 2019, seemingly in an effort to shed its image as just a search engine, the company entered the world of mobile browsers by launching iOS and Android versions of a privacy-focused browser. Like with its search engine, privacy was at the core of DuckDuckGo's mobile browser business.

In 2022, DuckDuckGo took one more step in this direction when it released its first-ever privacy-focused browser for desktop computers. Until recently, however, only the macOS version of DuckDuckGo's desktop browser was available for consumers. That changes today, with the company announcing that it is opening up beta testing for the Windows version of the DuckDuckGo browser to members of the general public. Given the sheer number of Windows PCs out there, this move opens up a massive market for the company.

The Windows version of the DuckDuckGo browser gets the same features as its mobile and macOS cousins, and has robust tracking protection features built right in, enabled by default. Given that the DuckDuckGo browser blocks trackers even before they load, this alone contributes to significant data saving. The company claims that their desktop browsers, on average, consume 60% less data than Google Chrome. With features like one-click password and bookmarks import, switching from other popular browsers is also a relatively easy task.