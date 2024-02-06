How To Use Chrome Extensions With An Android Browser

Google Chrome has stood strong through the browser wars and is now the default choice for most people using Windows, Android, or even macOS. Despite being notorious for chugging on system resources, users have found ways to fix Google Chrome's high RAM usage. Its no-nonsense user interface and streamlined syncing experience across platforms make Chrome a favorite among heavy users and casual web surfers alike.

Its expansive catalog of extensions, however, is what sets it apart from the competition. The Chrome Web Store is home to hundreds of useful add-ons that enhance your web browsing experience. Something as simple as an adblocker to keep those pesky popups away to very intricate extensions like a mail tracker — the options go on as long as you can scroll.

Unfortunately, there's always been a hiccup of not being able to use your favorite extensions on an Android phone. While Chrome's mobile version still doesn't sport an official way to do so, there is a very simple workaround worth exploring.